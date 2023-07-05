ModernGhana logo
I’ll never take them for granted; I'm sorry if teachers are hurt by my comment — Deputy Education Minister

The Deputy Minister of Education responsible for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Gifty Twum-Ampofo has issued an apology to teachers for comments she made that provoked the teaching community.

Addressing the 175th anniversary of the Akropong Presbyterian College in the Eastern Region, last weekend, the Deputy Education Minister allegedly made remarks that appeared to hold teachers responsible for the struggling economy.

She said,"Research has proved that a country's Gross Tertiary Enrollment has a lot to do with the GDP of the country.

“The performance of the economy depends on the Gross Tertiary Enrollment. So the teacher is to be blamed for the poor economy, not the Finance Minister."

Clarifying the statement, the Abuakwa North Member of Parliament (MP) clarified that her remarks were not intended to belittle the efforts of teachers.

In an interview on TV3's New Day monitored by ModernGhana News on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Twum-Ampofo said, “I will never take teachers for granted in my life because I am a teacher and I don’t regret being a teacher.”

As a person of faith, she emphasised that she would never deliberately say anything with the intention of hurting others.

The Deputy Minister admits the unfortunate situation and clarified that her intention was to present factual information during her address.

“I haven’t denied that but what I am saying is it is unfortunate that people that you are praising, you could quickly jump to accuse them. It was fact-finding and I stated that.

“I can’t hurt teachers and as a Christian, if you do something or you say something you don’t mean to hurt anybody, so if the people are hurt I am sorry,” she added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
