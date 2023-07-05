05.07.2023 LISTEN

Ghanaian Investigative Journalist and social commentator, Manasseh Azure Awuni has raised an issue concerning the people of Santrokofi Akpafu, Likpe, Logba (SALL) in Ghana.

According to Mr Manasseh, the people of SALL currently lack parliamentary representation, a worrying situation in the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

In his tweet on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Mr Manasseh questioned the absence of an elected Member of Parliament (MP) and raised concerns about the democratic principles of fair representation.

“The people of SALL DON’T have an MP. They have no representation in parliament,” part of his tweet said.

He further revealed that if SALL was a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party would have found them a parliamentary representation for the constituency.




