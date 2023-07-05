ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.07.2023 Social News

‘You would've found them an MP if they were NPP stronghold; this is not democracy’ — Manasseh tells gov’t on SALL

You would've found them an MP if they were NPP stronghold; this is not democracy —Manasseh tells govt on SALL
05.07.2023 LISTEN

Ghanaian Investigative Journalist and social commentator, Manasseh Azure Awuni has raised an issue concerning the people of Santrokofi Akpafu, Likpe, Logba (SALL) in Ghana.

According to Mr Manasseh, the people of SALL currently lack parliamentary representation, a worrying situation in the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

In his tweet on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Mr Manasseh questioned the absence of an elected Member of Parliament (MP) and raised concerns about the democratic principles of fair representation.

“The people of SALL DON’T have an MP. They have no representation in parliament,” part of his tweet said.

He further revealed that if SALL was a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party would have found them a parliamentary representation for the constituency.

Read his full tweet below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

The law is not about emotions, common sense or what you believe — Vera Wiredu tells Assin North traditional leaders begging for Gyakye's freedom The law is not about emotions, common sense or what you believe — Vera Wiredu te...

50 minutes ago

Assin North people chose propaganda over development— NPP communication member "Assin North people chose propaganda over development"— NPP communication member

59 minutes ago

We dissociate with NDC propagandist tag on Dormaahene, NPP agreed not to insult him — Awal Mohammed We dissociate with “NDC propagandist” tag on Dormaahene, NPP agreed not to insul...

1 hour ago

Ill never take them for granted; I'm sorry if teachers are hurt by my comment —Deputy Education Minister I’ll never take them for granted; I'm sorry if teachers are hurt by my comment —...

1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party NPP Communication Member, Awal Mohammed 'NPP walkout on swearing-in of Gyakye Quayson nothing new; NDC did same'— Awal M...

1 hour ago

You would've found them an MP if they were NPP stronghold; this is not democracy —Manasseh tells govt on SALL ‘You would've found them an MP if they were NPP stronghold; this is not democrac...

2 hours ago

2024 General Election: NDC chiefs predicting victory for Mahama due to hatred, enviness – NPP Germany 2024 General Election: NDC chiefs predicting victory for Mahama due to hatred, e...

2 hours ago

NPP open nominations in orphan constituencies NPP open nominations in orphan constituencies

2 hours ago

The plumber, 'Patoo' and the caretaker, 'Wonder' Two men drown in well at Sefwi Line

2 hours ago

Two convicted in Juaso for reproducing Apostle Kwadwo Safo's agro- chemicals for sale without authorisation Two convicted in Juaso for reproducing Apostle Kwadwo Safo's agro- chemicals for...

More News...
body-container-line