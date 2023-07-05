ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.07.2023 Social News

Gonja council happy with 24-year jail term for Akua Denteh’s killers

Gonja council happy with 24-year jail term for Akua Dentehs killers
05.07.2023 LISTEN

The Gonja traditional council has lauded the Tamale High Court’s conviction of two women over the murder of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the Savannah Region.

The two, Mohammed Serena and Latifa Bomaye, were convicted to 12 years in prison to run concurrently for the murder.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Tolonpewura Abdula Ahmed, who is also a member of the Akua Denteh Foundation, said that although they had expected longer sentences for the two convicts, the 12 years each is sufficient to help reduce such acts in the area.

“The court’s decision is very good and commendable because the sentences will run concurrently, which means 12 years each for each of them. This is quite good because what they did is not acceptable within the Gonja traditional system.

“In the past, if someone was accused of witchcraft, they would be taken to a place in Buipe to go through some purification and then brought back. If the person was a woman, she would be given to the chief. If the person was a man, he would either be taken to another place or declared an undesirable person and taken out of the area. Torturing or beating alleged witches is not part of our tradition.”

He added that to prevent future occurrences, the traditional council appealed to the then Gonja overlord and his council to allow the law to deal with people who commit such heinous acts.

“Immediately, we met with the then Yagbonwura and his team and explained to them that they should not shield those people when such issues happen, but hand them over to the law so that they can be punished accordingly.”

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Alan Kyerematen is the next president of Ghana – Peter Amewu Alan Kyerematen is the next president of Ghana – Peter Amewu

1 hour ago

My ideas could have saved us from 17th IMF programme but no one listened to me — Alan Kyerematen My ideas could have saved us from 17th IMF programme but no one listened to me —...

1 hour ago

WR: Ghanaian allegedly shot dead by security of 'illegal' Chinese miners W/R: Ghanaian allegedly shot dead by security of 'illegal' Chinese miners

1 hour ago

Pursuing the case with alacrity, vigour isn't fair — Marrietta Brew blasts Godfred Dame over Gyakye Quaysons trial Pursuing the case with alacrity, vigour isn't fair — Marrietta Brew blasts Godfr...

1 hour ago

Aggrieved Menzgold customers want action from Parliament Aggrieved Menzgold customers want action from Parliament

1 hour ago

Gonja council happy with 24-year jail term for Akua Dentehs killers Gonja council happy with 24-year jail term for Akua Denteh’s killers

1 hour ago

FDA urge public to return substandard FanYogo FDA urge public to return substandard FanYogo

1 hour ago

Parliament to debate anti-LGBTQ+ bill today Parliament to debate anti-LGBTQ+ bill today

12 hours ago

Dagbon youth has gone beyond fighting for identity - DAYA replies Konkombas Dagbon youth has gone beyond fighting for identity - DAYA replies Konkombas

14 hours ago

Dormaahenes comment on Gyakye Quaysons case improper — GBA ‘Dormaahene’s comment on Gyakye Quayson’s case improper’ — GBA

More News...
body-container-line