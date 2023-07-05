Gyakye Quayson's perjury charge won't stand — Dafeamekpor

South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has argued that Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame's perjury charge against Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson will not stand the test in court.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews' PM Express on Tuesday, July 4, Dafeamekpor who is also a lawyer expressed surprise that the AG is still pursuing the case.

He said "As we speak, the charge in respect of perjury will fall flat.”

“I am surprised the Attorney General has not amended his case, considering a charge of perjury is unlikely to succeed," the MP added.

Attorney General Godfred Dame recently warned against unwarranted public commentary on pending criminal cases, including the Gyakye Quayson’s case.

Mr Dame's caution comes amid calls for him to drop charges against Gyakye Quayson facing perjury and forgery charges.

In a July 4 statement, Mr Dame said prosecutors are carrying out their mandate by charging accused persons based on the evidence, regardless of political status.

He warned that public commentary interferes with the work of prosecutors and puts pressure on courts.

Mr Dame urged Ghanaians to allow "justice to flow freely without undue comments and pressure on courts."

The warning comes amid calls from several personalities, including the Dormahene Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu that Attorney General should call off the criminal charges he is pursuing against Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

The Dormaahene, who is also a High Court judge told President Akufo-Addo to call his Attorney General to abort the case.