Dormaahene’s call for the discontinuation of Gyakye-Quayson’s trial is patriotic – Dr. Arthur Kennedy

Dr. Kobina Arthur Kennedy

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Kobina Arthur Kennedy has waved into the controversy surrounding the call by Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II for the criminal case against James Gyakye Quayson to be discontinued.

Following the re-election of Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, it is the view of the Dormaahene and many others that the court case against him should be discontinued by the state.

Since sharing that view, the Dormaahene has been subjected to backlash from people who hold contrary views, especially officials and communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Dr. Arthur Kennedy has sided with the call by Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, describing it as a patriotic one.

“Before addressing this unfortunate case, let me confess that I find Osagyefo Agyemang Badu’s call patriotic but wish it had come from another traditional ruler who is not part of the Judiciary. But he spoke from patriotic sentiments and the nation would benefit from more of his kind,” the Founding member of the NPP said in his release.

According to Dr. Kobina Arthur Kennedy, it is strange that those who are so riled about the inappropriateness of the Osagyefo Agyemang Badu’s comments had nothing to say when, on the eve of the Assin North by-election, the President of the Republic, HE Nana Akufo-Addo called James Gyakye Quayson a future prisoner at a political rally.

He believes that the case against the Assin North MP is political rather than law.

Read the full release from Dr. Kobina Arthur Kennedy below:

The Unjust Pursuit of Honourable Gyakye Quayson

Following the suggestion by Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II that the government discontinue the prosecution of Hon. Quayson in the public interest, the criminal state is at it again. Ghana’s deep-seated tendency to hypocrisy is on full display.

The venerable Sam Okudzeto, the Attorney General, the Majority Leader and many other fixtures of the “amen chorus” of this government have condemned the traditional ruler and judge. They have called his call inappropriate and demanded sanctions against him. Some like the majority leader have warned that this incident might cause the Omanhene a seat on the Supreme Court some day. What would it profit him to be elevated to a discredited Supreme Court?

Before addressing this unfortunate case, let me confess that I find Osagyefo Agyemang Badu’s call patriotic but wish it had come from another traditional ruler who is not part of the Judiciary. But he spoke from patriotic sentiments and the nation would benefit from more of his kind.

As a citizen not inclined to spectatoring, I find it strange that those who are so riled about the inappropriateness of the Omanhene’s comments had nothing to say when, on the eve of the Assin North election, the President of the Republic, HE Nana Akufo-Addo, a civil rights attorney and the boss of the Attorney General responsible for prosecuting Mr. Quayson called him a future prisoner at a political rally! Mr. President, what happened to the presumption of innocence that is the bedrock of our constitutional Republic? After your remark, how can we be sure that the decision to prosecute Mr. Quayson is not motivated by politics rather than law?

This whole case, from beginning to the end, has been about politics rather than the law.

From anulling the original election through the failure of the EC to defend its work and its constitutional mandate to determine who qualifies as a candidate through the convoluted, embarassing rulings of the courts, this case will live in infamy, besides Sakande and re:Akoto.

As for those who saw no evil, heard no evil and perceived no evil in the President’s disgraceful remarks, they owe us an apology. How can Sam Okudzeto find fault with Osagyefo Agyemang Badu’s comments but not the President’s comments?

How can the Majority Leader threaten to bar the Omanhene’s future appointment without pledging to introduce a motion of censure against the President for his prejudicial comments?

Why was the once great Ghana Bar Association silent on the President’s comments? Didn’t they hear it? Is this the mighty and fearless BAR Association of yore? Chaiii!!

On what basis would the Attorney General prosecute a man who is clearly qualified to be a candidate for Assin North now?

The only people who have shown good judgment in all this are the voters of Assin North who have spoken in defense of the law and their rights twice!

Let Gyakye Quayson serve them, not from prison, but from Parliament.

As for this President, sadly, he has spent most his Presidency undoing the very admirable reputation he built as a renowned attorney and Attorney General. His Assin North remarks were a new low point.

May God bless Ghana and all those who strive to uphold our motto, “Freedom and Justice”— those who in the President’s words are “citizens, not spectators”.