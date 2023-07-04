ModernGhana logo
He'll always hold a special place in our hearts – Mahama mourns KETASCO 2021 NSMQ star

Former President John Mahama has expressed sorrow at the tragic death of James Lutterodt, a member of the Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) team that reached the finals of the prestigious National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) in 2021.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, noting that the entire nation will forever hold the late promising scholar in their heart.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 4, Mr. Mahama said "Our hearts go out to his parents, family, friends, and schoolmates. You are not alone during this difficult time. James will always hold a special place in our hearts. His passing at such a young age is truly heartbreaking."

James' death has shocked and saddened the nation. The promising quiz champion had secured admission to study in the USA but fell ill under mysterious circumstances just days before his planned travel.

He died on Monday, July 3.

