ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fireman jailed for beating bailiff to pulp

Crime & Punishment Fireman jailed for beating bailiff to pulp
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A High Court in Accra has jailed a Fire Service Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Ayitah Quansah, for assaulting a bailiff to pulp.

According to the facts of the case, Mr. Quansah teamed up with his household to beat up the bailiff who was performing his official duties.

The bailiff was to serve some processes on the fireman in an ongoing case before the court, but Mr. Quansah refused to accept the processes.

“The bailiff [then] threw it at him. The respondent [then] decided to beat him up,” the documents from the court sighted by citinewsroom.com read.

According to the fire officer, he took matters into his own hands and dealt with the bailiff because the latter “should have served him in his office [instead].”

But the judge, Her Ladyship Justice Sarah Aryee, in her ruling on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, said even if the bailiff erred in serving him the processes in his house instead of the office, the fire officer breached the law by unleashing mayhem on the court official.

She thus handed the fire officer a two-day custodial sentence.

“Counsel for the Judicial Service has informed the court about how bailiffs are constantly assaulted. This canker has to be nibbed in the bud. The respondent is found guilty of contempt of court since he failed to purge himself when the court gave him the opportunity to do so before the court. The respondent is sentenced to a custodial sentence of two days imprisonment.”

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Dormaahenes comment on Gyakye Quaysons case improper — GBA ‘Dormaahene’s comment on Gyakye Quayson’s case improper’ — GBA

1 hour ago

Discontinue criminal prosecution of Gyakye Quayson — Queen Mothers reiterate Dormaahenes plea to Akufo-Addo Discontinue criminal prosecution of Gyakye Quayson — Queen Mothers reiterate Dor...

1 hour ago

Special Prosecutor, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng OSP engages INTERPOL in Airbus scandal probe

1 hour ago

Father of late Ketasco NSMQ star open up about sons death Father of late Ketasco NSMQ star open up about son’s death

1 hour ago

KETASCO devastated over death of 2021 NSMQ star KETASCO devastated over death of 2021 NSMQ star

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo is ultimately responsible for anything that happens to me; I've lived under threats of assassination from NPP since 2020— Martin Amidu Akufo-Addo is ultimately responsible for anything that happens to me; I've lived...

3 hours ago

A file photo of a purported expired FanYogo product FanYogo texture 'expiry' due to changes in starch source and variations in handl...

3 hours ago

Eat humble pie and discontinue the case; democracy has prevailed — Bernard Mornarh advises AG on Quayson's criminal case Eat humble pie and discontinue the case; democracy has prevailed — Bernard Morna...

4 hours ago

NPP should be ashamed that the people of Assin North rejected you despite your threats — Bernard Mornarh blasts NPP NPP should be ashamed that the people of Assin North rejected you despite your t...

4 hours ago

Dormaheenes comment is just an appeal; they mean no harm— Edudzi Tamakloe ‘Dormaheene’s comment is just an appeal; they mean no harm’— Edudzi Tamakloe

More News...
body-container-line