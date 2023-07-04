ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.07.2023 Social News

Father of late Ketasco NSMQ star open up about son’s death

Father of late Ketasco NSMQ star open up about sons death
04.07.2023 LISTEN

The father of the late Ketasco NSMQ star, James Lutterodt, who died on Monday, has spoken about his relentless efforts to save his son’s life.

According to his family, James succumbed to a brief illness Monday morning at a specialized hospital in Tema.

His father, Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt, says he noticed something was wrong with his son when he came home on vacation in April 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Citi News, Philip said, “As a father, it hasn’t been easy. I noticed something was wrong with him when he came on vacation in April [2023]. I promptly started attending to his health concerns, and we conducted numerous tests to determine the cause of his illness until he passed away yesterday morning.”

Mr. Lutterodt also mentioned that James had shared certain information about incidents at the University of Ghana, but they have decided to withhold those details for the time being.

Despite their loss, the family expressed gratitude to God for everything.

A close family friend, Boaz Ayitah, told Citi News that James had plans to study abroad after receiving admission offers from several international universities before his untimely demise.

When Citi News visited the Lutterodt family in Ashaiman, we found only a few people preparing the house to receive visitors.

James Lutterodt gained national and international recognition as a member of the NSMQ team representing Keta Senior High Technical School in 2021. Their outstanding performance was lauded by many for challenging the perennial winners.

The family strongly denied the authenticity of videos circulating on social media, purporting to feature James vomiting blood, stating that nothing of that nature occurred.

Instead, they confirmed to Citi News that “he experienced difficulty breathing.”

Since news of his passing broke, social media has been flooded with condolences and tributes, recalling James’s remarkable achievements during the NSMQ over the past two years.

The National Science and Maths Quiz has released a statement expressing their deep sorrow upon hearing the tragic news.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Dormaahenes comment on Gyakye Quaysons case improper — GBA ‘Dormaahene’s comment on Gyakye Quayson’s case improper’ — GBA

1 hour ago

Discontinue criminal prosecution of Gyakye Quayson — Queen Mothers reiterate Dormaahenes plea to Akufo-Addo Discontinue criminal prosecution of Gyakye Quayson — Queen Mothers reiterate Dor...

1 hour ago

Special Prosecutor, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng OSP engages INTERPOL in Airbus scandal probe

1 hour ago

Father of late Ketasco NSMQ star open up about sons death Father of late Ketasco NSMQ star open up about son’s death

1 hour ago

KETASCO devastated over death of 2021 NSMQ star KETASCO devastated over death of 2021 NSMQ star

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo is ultimately responsible for anything that happens to me; I've lived under threats of assassination from NPP since 2020— Martin Amidu Akufo-Addo is ultimately responsible for anything that happens to me; I've lived...

3 hours ago

A file photo of a purported expired FanYogo product FanYogo texture 'expiry' due to changes in starch source and variations in handl...

3 hours ago

Eat humble pie and discontinue the case; democracy has prevailed — Bernard Mornarh advises AG on Quayson's criminal case Eat humble pie and discontinue the case; democracy has prevailed — Bernard Morna...

4 hours ago

NPP should be ashamed that the people of Assin North rejected you despite your threats — Bernard Mornarh blasts NPP NPP should be ashamed that the people of Assin North rejected you despite your t...

4 hours ago

Dormaheenes comment is just an appeal; they mean no harm— Edudzi Tamakloe ‘Dormaheene’s comment is just an appeal; they mean no harm’— Edudzi Tamakloe

More News...
body-container-line