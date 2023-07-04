ModernGhana logo
OSP engages INTERPOL in Airbus scandal probe

Social News Special Prosecutor, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng
Special Prosecutor, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating Ghana's military aircraft purchases from Airbus that have been characterised by corruption allegations, according to its half-year report.

The OSP said it is engaging the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the authorities of the UK and U.S. to probe "alleged bribery by Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, regarding the sale and purchase of military aircrafts for the Republic."

The OSP's probe comes in the wake of a UK court approving a $4 billion fine on Airbus after finding evidence the planemaker paid bribes to win contracts in several countries, including Ghana.

The court judgment said between 2011 and 2015, Airbus officials paid or agreed to pay bribes through intermediaries linked to a high-ranking Ghanaian state official with influence over Ghana's aircraft purchase plans.

Payments totalling around $5 million were disguised as "commissions" to help Airbus secure contracts to sell to Ghana two C295 aircraft.

The unnamed intermediary allegedly funneled the bribe payments to a relative with close ties to the unnamed Ghanaian official.

However, when Airbus's due diligence exposed the link, a Spanish company with no previous dealings with Ghana was instead used as a front to sell Ghana another C295 aircraft.

While the UK government has deferred prosecution of Airbus itself to avoid heavy fines crippling the aerospace giant, investigations continue and UK authorities could prosecute individuals who paid or received the alleged bribes in Ghana.

