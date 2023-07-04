ModernGhana logo
OSP to take action into completed investigations on Bissue, Adu Boahen, other two corrupt allegations

Headlines From left to right: Charles Adu Boahen, deposed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng and Charles Bissue, former Secretary for the Interministerial Committee on Illegal Mining
From left to right: Charles Adu Boahen, deposed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng and Charles Bissue, former Secretary for the Interministerial Committee on Illegal Mining

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has completed investigations into four major corruption allegations, according to its half-year report.

The cases involve former Minister of State for Finance Charles Adu Boahen, former Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) Secretary Charles Bissue, an unnamed businessman accused of trying to bribe MPs amid calls to get Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta sacked and the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

While details of the investigations were not disclosed in the 13-page report released on Tuesday, July 4, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng indicated that "directives and further action" will follow in due course.

On Charles Adu Boahen, the 7th page reads, "The Office has concluded investigation into a referral by the President of the Republic in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding Charles Adu Boahen..."

The allegations stem from Anas Aremeyaw Anas' 'Galamsey Economy' expose, released in 2022 which got the Minister sacked from his post.

For Charles Bissue, the OSP concluded an " investigation into allegations of the use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM)..."

The OSP also investigated allegations that "an unnamed and wealthy businessman" attempted to bribe some NPP MPs who were calling for the dismissal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Finally, the OSP investigated "suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the procurement and the award of a contract to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana."

