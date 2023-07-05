Central Regional Coordinating Council organizes clean up exercise to promote sanitation in Agona Swedru

05.07.2023 LISTEN

The Central Regional Coordinating Council under the auspices of the Central Regional Minister Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan last Saturday organized a massive clean-up exercise at Agona Swedru to promote sanitation situation in the Municipality.

Hundreds of people including the Ninfahene of Agona Swedru, Nana Kweku Esseini V, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman, Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Agona West constituency executives of the various political parties took part in the over 5hour clean up exercise.

The rest were from government agencies and departments drawn from Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), staff from Zoomlion Company Limited, Environmental Health and Sanitation Department of the Agona West Municipality Assembly.

Addressing the people after the exercise, the Central Regional Director of Environmental Health and Sanitation, Mr. William Freeman Goku on behalf of the Regional Minister disclosed that the clean-up exercise was part of programmes set aside for all the 23 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Region to eradicate environmental related diseases.

According to him, the monthly exercise was also a competition for the Assemblies to prove that they can maintain sanitation in their operational areas.

He cautioned that sanitation offenders if caught would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others adding that dumping of rubbish into gutters was prohibited by the laws of the land.

Mr. William Freeman Goku commended Nananom, Market Women Association, the Association of Garages, Various Transport Unions in Agona Swedru, Assembly Member, the Security Agencies and other participants for a massive turnup and expressed the hope that it won't be a 9-day-wonder.

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman noted that the Assembly was committed to a clean environment adding that it has been able to maintain its status as the best and clean District in the Central Region.

He further noted that Agona West Municipal Assembly would continue to support environmental health and sanitation as well as Zoomlion Company Limited to keep the municipality clean at all times.

Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency, Hon. Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison and Ninfahene of Agona Swedru, Nana Kweku Esseini V, who doubles as the Regent of the town pledged their support towards environmental cleanliness in the Municipality. They added that they would do everything within their powers to sensitize people against dumping rubbish into gutters and appropriate sanctions against offenders.

In a related development, the Agona West Municipal Manager of Zoomlion Company Limited, Mr. Christian Ocran has assured residents of Agona West Municipality of the willingness of the Company to eradicate environmental diseases.

He expressed his appreciation to the people for their zeal toward sanitation and the eradication of airborne diseases.

"The significant role Zoomlion Company Limited plays when it comes to Environmental cleanliness throughout the country is unprecedented in history and we will continue to serve the good people of the country and Agona West Municipality in particular with all humility.

"Let me laud the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman and the Head of Agona West Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation, Mr. George Freeman for their collaborative efforts towards Sanitation in the Municipality," Mr Christian Ocran noted.