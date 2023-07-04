In a show of solidarity, the Minority Members in Parliament have declared their decision to accompany their colleague, James Gyakye Quayson to court whenever he is scheduled to appear.

The Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, made the declaration during his address in Parliament following Gyakye Quayson's swearing-in on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Ato Forson stated, “I wish to serve notice that the entire Minority group will accompany our colleague to court today and any other day that he is to appear in court.”

He continued, “Mr Speaker, we are solidarising with our colleague and we will not participate in the business of the House anytime our colleague is in court and we’ll be withdrawing from the chamber after this ceremony if the court processes indeed happen today.”

Following his swearing-in, Gyakye Quayson received warm acknowledgements from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Speaker Bagbin welcomes Gyakye Quayson to Parliament accompanied by some chiefs from the Assin North Traditional Council, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, the NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and other party executives.