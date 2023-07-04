ModernGhana logo
04.07.2023

Akufo-Addo has unleashed his operatives, agents to attack my residence on Monday dawn — Martin Amidu
04.07.2023

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has stressed that no amount of intimidation will force him to stop defending the 1992 Constitution of Ghana in relation to his recent comments on the criminal trial of James Gyakye Quayson.

In his latest epistle, he disclosed that his home was attacked on Monday dawn.

He alleged that his attackers are undercover operatives and agents of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo unleashed on him for defending persons whose constitutional rights to personal liberty are being trampled upon by their surrogates.

Martin Amidu holds the view that Dormaahene is lucky he passed similar comments and the goons of NPP have decided to only attack his personality on air.

“The distinguished and eminent Chief of the Dormaas is lucky that the communicators attacked only his personality on air and their superiors have seen the danger it poses for the NPP in the 2024 elections.

“In my case, Nana Akufo-Addo’s undercover operatives and agents were unleashed on my residence at the dawn of yesterday, Monday 3 July 2023 at 2:15 am for saying the same thing and defending persons whose constitutional rights to personal liberty are being trampled upon by their surrogates,” Martin Amidu shared in his release.

The former Special Prosecutor notes that although the threats against him intensify any time he exercises his right to defend the Constitution, he insists that he is not backing down.

“I shall not backdown from defending the 1992 Constitution as I am enjoined to do as a citizen of Ghana. No Ghanaian patriot must be cowed by the threats of those violating the Constitution,” Martin Amidu added.

Below is a copy of the release:

