ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

VIDEO: Collins Owusu Amankwaa blasts Bawumia for using bulletproof buses to campaign

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Headlines VIDEO: Collins Owusu Amankwaa blasts Bawumia for using bulletproof buses to campaign
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Collins Owusu Amankwaa, the Ashanti Regional campaign manager of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential aspirant John Alan Kyeremanten has lashed out at Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for using bulletproof buses in his campaign.

He claims that the Vice President is using both financial and humanistic resources from the state to run for office, although his supporters and communicators have contested that assertion.

Collins Owusu Amankwaa stated that although the Alan campaign was unconcerned with the Vice President's incumbency advantage, Bawumia and his team should stop the deception.

"The Vice President should stop deceiving Ghanaians. The bus he is using is not a normal bus. It is a bulletproof bus," he told Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM91.9.

Collins Owusu Amankwaa added, "These things don't disturb us. But these are the facts. Dr. Bawumia is appreciating his position as president, and he (Bawumia) cannot dispute these facts.

"Teams of government appointees and party leaders are constantly and frequently working on his behalf as they travel the country as a whole. Therefore, it is not about him; instead, he is actively campaigning across the country with the help of government workers in an effort to win over delegates."

Watch the full video here:

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

All presidential aspirants must publicly declare their position on LGBTQ+ - Tijjaniya Muslims All presidential aspirants must publicly declare their position on LGBTQ+ - Tijj...

41 minutes ago

Minority don white for James Gyakye Quayson's return to parliament Minority don white for James Gyakye Quayson's return to parliament

41 minutes ago

We will not participate in business of the House anytime Gyakye Quayson is going to court — NDC MPs We will not participate in business of the House anytime Gyakye Quayson is going...

55 minutes ago

‘Teachers to blame for bad economy’: ‘If GNAT is so peeved over that one phrase,...

55 minutes ago

National Cathedral architect Sir David Adjaye accused of sexual assault by three women National Cathedral architect Sir David Adjaye accused of sexual assault by three...

2 hours ago

Assin North MP, James Gyakye-Quayson Speaker Bagbin swears in James Gyakye-Quayson as MP for Assin North

2 hours ago

KenMustGo: OSP conclude investigations into attempt by wealthy businessman to bribe NPP MPs KenMustGo: OSP conclude investigations into attempt by wealthy businessman to br...

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng We continue to operate without an established budget – OSP

2 hours ago

VIDEO: Collins Owusu Amankwaa blasts Bawumia for using bulletproof buses to campaign VIDEO: Collins Owusu Amankwaa blasts Bawumia for using bulletproof buses to camp...

2 hours ago

Three students involved in leaked sex tape of Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College suspended Three students involved in leaked sex tape of Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery ...

More News...
body-container-line