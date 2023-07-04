VIDEO: Collins Owusu Amankwaa blasts Bawumia for using bulletproof buses to campaign

Collins Owusu Amankwaa, the Ashanti Regional campaign manager of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential aspirant John Alan Kyeremanten has lashed out at Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for using bulletproof buses in his campaign.

He claims that the Vice President is using both financial and humanistic resources from the state to run for office, although his supporters and communicators have contested that assertion.

Collins Owusu Amankwaa stated that although the Alan campaign was unconcerned with the Vice President's incumbency advantage, Bawumia and his team should stop the deception.

"The Vice President should stop deceiving Ghanaians. The bus he is using is not a normal bus. It is a bulletproof bus," he told Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM91.9.

Collins Owusu Amankwaa added, "These things don't disturb us. But these are the facts. Dr. Bawumia is appreciating his position as president, and he (Bawumia) cannot dispute these facts.

"Teams of government appointees and party leaders are constantly and frequently working on his behalf as they travel the country as a whole. Therefore, it is not about him; instead, he is actively campaigning across the country with the help of government workers in an effort to win over delegates."

Watch the full video here:

