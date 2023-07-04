Agric Ministry to collaborate with Agrihouse to celebrate Ghana Chicken Festival annually - Yaw Frimpong Addo

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. Yaw Frimpong Addo has stated that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture will collaborate with Agrihouse Foundation to celebrate Ghana Chicken Festival annually.

The Ghana Chicken Festival is an initiative initiated by the Agrihouse Foundation to promote the consumption and production of locally produced Chicken.

Currently, Ghana produces 15% to 20% of chicken consumed by Ghanaians.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Bryan Acheampong at the Ghana Chicken Festival celebration on 1st July 2023 at the forecourt of the state house in Accra, Hon Yaw Frimpong Addo said there is an urgent need to expand the poultry industry in Ghana to reduce the high importation of frozen Chicken into the country.

He further noted that the initiative will be adopted and expanded to other regions on a rotational basis.

"It is a private NGO initiative and she has done it in the past 3 years. It is a festival the Ministry of Food and Agriculture really supports and we will like to take it to a different level next year," he said.

Speaking on the Planting for Food and Jobs chapter 2 (PFJ) he said since the assumption of Dr Byran Acheampong as minister of Food and Agriculture, the project had been reviewed and will be launched this year.

He said Chapter 2 focuses on 10 corps and the expansion of the poultry sector with more on commercial farmers than medium and Small scales farmers in order to feed the country and export.

He advised the youth to take advantage of PFJ when duly launched.

The event was graced by Ing. Kwabena Agyapong NPP Presidential Aspirant, Hon Dzifa Abla Gomeshie, Hon. Zanetor Rawlings, Madam Nana Yaa Akyempin, CEO of Boris B Farms Boris Baidoo, gospel songstress Piesie Esther, Chefs, students, and the general public was with side attraction such as cooking competition among the politicians, chair dancing, bottle flip challenge, and many more.

Ing. Kwabena Agyapong who emerged as the winner of the cooking competition underscored that the poultry industry is a potential business opportunity for Ghana.

He urged the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, stakeholders, Agripreneurs, and every Ghanaian to support made-in-Ghana products.

Hence, the expansion of the sector is one of the sectors he will implement when elected as the President of Ghana.

On her part, the Founder and Executive Director Ms. Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa emphasized that, the event aimed to advocate for an increase in the consumption and promotion of local chicken.

"It is an exciting day in the history of Ghana and I'm very happy to be part of this day," she said.

She commended Boris B Farms, Broad Spectrum, Amass Farms, Dainess Chef School, and other partners for supporting a worthy cause and opted that 1st of July each year be used to celebrate Ghana Chicken Festival.