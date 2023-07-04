Speaker Bagbin swears in James Gyakye-Quayson as MP for Assin North

Assin North MP, James Gyakye-Quayson

The re-elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson has been sworn in to commence his work.

He was sworn in by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, July 4.

During the swearing-in, James Gyakye Quayson pledged to preserve and protect the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

After guiding the MP for Assin North to recite his oath, Speaker Alban Bagbin said, “On behalf of the Parliament of Ghana, I offer you the essential tools of your work, the constitution of Ghana, and the standing orders of the Parliament of Ghana.”

During the swearing-in ceremony, less than 10% of the Members of Parliament of the Majority were present.

However, the Members of Parliament on the Minority side were present in the house in numbers to provide their support.

Former President John Dramani Mahama was also in parliament as leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accompanied by several top officials of the party to support James Gyakye-Quayson.