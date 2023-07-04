04.07.2023 LISTEN

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Local Government Services at the Office of the President, has expressed his disagreement with critics who have accused the ruling government of engaging in vote buying during the recently held Assin North by-election.

His remarks were in reaction to the report of vote buying by the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO).

Albert Kofi Arhin, the National Coordinator of CODEO, expressed concern over reports of money sharing spree and distribution of items to voters during the Assin North by-election.

In an interview with Peace FM on the “Kokrokoo” morning show, Mr Arhin emphasised the negative impact of such conducts on the democratic process, stating, "It’s been happening and people have been talking about it, and if we are not careful, this will destroy the democracy that we are building."

"How is it possible to pay a voter to cast their ballot in your favour? It is undoubtedly a terrible thing, therefore I believe that both politicians and voters should consider it and come up with answers because it is harmful for our democracy," he continued.

In reaction, the Presidential Staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, dismissed the claims made by the CODEO describing them as mere "paperwork."

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, he stated, "The only way anyone can make a case is if there's any scientific proof that if you give something to someone, it can influence the person to vote for or against you…

“...then we'll be able to make a case. As for what CODEO and others are saying, it's just paperwork," he said.