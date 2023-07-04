We continue to operate without an established budget – OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has released its half-yearly report covering the period between January and June 2023.

In the report, the OSP has disclosed that it continues to operate without an established budget.

Despite that setback, the Office of the Special Prosecutor insists that it is determined to fight corruption.

“The Office continues to operate without an establishment budget. Nonetheless, the Office has proven that with sufficient funding, it is best placed to prevent and reduce the menace of corruption and corruption-related activities,” parts of the half-yearly report said.

In the release, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has admonished the government to invest resources into its office.

It explains that this will help build a resilient and independent office to curb corruption in the country.

“We continue to emphasise the need for the State to pay particular attention to the funding needs of the Office.

“It is in our collective interest to build a resilient, independent, and technologically advanced Office of the Special Prosecutor to stay ahead of and effectively repress corruption and corruption-related actors,” the OSP said in its report.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor says it is investigating over one hundred and fifty (150) cases at various levels of consideration.

The cases would be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage.