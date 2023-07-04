Eat humble pie and discontinue the case; democracy has prevailed — Bernard Mornarh advises AG on Quayson's criminal case

Former People's National Convention (PNC) National Chairman Bernard Mornah has asked Attorney General Godfred Dame to discontinue the criminal case against James Gyakye Quayson.

According to Mr. Mornarh, the massive endorsement of James Gyakye Quayson by the chiefs and people of Assin North in the by-election is the will of the people after he was stripped of his parliamentary duties by the Supreme Court over the same matter.

On July 4, he said in an interview with TV3 that some political figures have even supported the call for the discontinuation of Gyakye Quayson's case.

“Because if the person is not convicted, you cannot be talking about his sentence and so President Akufo Addo whose Attorney General is Godfred Dame, they have already convicted Gyakye Quayson and now they are talking about sentencing.

“And the outcome of the sentence is that the person is not fined, he is not even cautioned that he will go to prison. The people said prison or no prison they will vote for him and they voted for him. Is it enough?

“Because everything you have done, democracy prevailed, the will of the people is far above what you thought you could do and so for me and where I sit, I don’t think there is any difficulty in agreeing to what lawyer Gyantuah has said, the Dormaahene has said.

“What did the Dormaheene say to warrant the kind of things that Godfred Dame was saying? If Godfred Dame cares to know one of the definitions of democracy is government by the people and so when the people are speaking you cannot say it is a threat to democracy,” Bernard Mornarh stated.

NDC's James Gyakye Quayson beat his close opponent NPP's Charles Opoku after polling 17,245 votes representing 57.56%, against 12,630 votes for the NPP candidate representing 42.15% in the Assin North by-election.

James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra for dual citizenship.