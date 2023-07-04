ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eat humble pie and discontinue the case; democracy has prevailed — Bernard Mornarh advises AG on Quayson's criminal case

Headlines Eat humble pie and discontinue the case; democracy has prevailed — Bernard Mornarh advises AG on Quayson's criminal case
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former People's National Convention (PNC) National Chairman Bernard Mornah has asked Attorney General Godfred Dame to discontinue the criminal case against James Gyakye Quayson.

According to Mr. Mornarh, the massive endorsement of James Gyakye Quayson by the chiefs and people of Assin North in the by-election is the will of the people after he was stripped of his parliamentary duties by the Supreme Court over the same matter.

On July 4, he said in an interview with TV3 that some political figures have even supported the call for the discontinuation of Gyakye Quayson's case.

“Because if the person is not convicted, you cannot be talking about his sentence and so President Akufo Addo whose Attorney General is Godfred Dame, they have already convicted Gyakye Quayson and now they are talking about sentencing.

“And the outcome of the sentence is that the person is not fined, he is not even cautioned that he will go to prison. The people said prison or no prison they will vote for him and they voted for him. Is it enough?

“Because everything you have done, democracy prevailed, the will of the people is far above what you thought you could do and so for me and where I sit, I don’t think there is any difficulty in agreeing to what lawyer Gyantuah has said, the Dormaahene has said.

“What did the Dormaheene say to warrant the kind of things that Godfred Dame was saying? If Godfred Dame cares to know one of the definitions of democracy is government by the people and so when the people are speaking you cannot say it is a threat to democracy,” Bernard Mornarh stated.

NDC's James Gyakye Quayson beat his close opponent NPP's Charles Opoku after polling 17,245 votes representing 57.56%, against 12,630 votes for the NPP candidate representing 42.15% in the Assin North by-election.

James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra for dual citizenship.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo is ultimately responsible for anything that happens to me; I've lived under threats of assassination from NPP since 2020— Martin Amidu Akufo-Addo is ultimately responsible for anything that happens to me; I've lived...

2 hours ago

A file photo of a purported expired FanYogo product FanYogo texture 'expiry' due to changes in starch source and variations in handl...

2 hours ago

Minority will abandon parliament and accompany Gyakye Quayson whenever he goes to court —Minority Leader Minority will abandon parliament and accompany Gyakye Quayson whenever he goes t...

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Provide scientific proof of vote buying by NPP —Presidential Staffer chases CODEO Assin North by-election: Provide scientific proof of vote buying by NPP — Presid...

2 hours ago

Ridiculing a party member is a ridicule to the party —Fred Opare Ansah warns NPP ‘Ridiculing a party member is a ridicule to the party’ — Fred Opare Ansah ‘warns...

2 hours ago

Ben Boakye “Power sector remains major threat to Ghana’s economic sustainability”— ACEP

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos round spectacles have become a sign of incompetence, corruption – Sam George Akufo-Addo’s round spectacles have become a sign of incompetence, corruption – S...

2 hours ago

Eat humble pie and discontinue the case; democracy has prevailed — Bernard Mornarh advises AG on Quayson's criminal case Eat humble pie and discontinue the case; democracy has prevailed — Bernard Morna...

3 hours ago

NPP should be ashamed that the people of Assin North rejected you despite your threats — Bernard Mornarh blasts NPP NPP should be ashamed that the people of Assin North rejected you despite your t...

3 hours ago

Dormaheenes comment is just an appeal; they mean no harm— Edudzi Tamakloe ‘Dormaheene’s comment is just an appeal; they mean no harm’— Edudzi Tamakloe

More News...
body-container-line