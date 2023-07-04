KenMustGo: OSP conclude investigations into attempt by wealthy businessman to bribe NPP MPs

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has provided an update on investigations into the attempt by a wealthy businessman to bribe Majority Members of Parliament (MPs) for demanding the dismissal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

In the half-yearly report released by the OSP, it indicated that it has concluded its investigations into the matter.

“The Office has concluded investigation into allegations of an attempt by an unnamed and wealthy businessman to bribe some members of the majority caucus of Parliament.

“The Office expresses its gratitude to the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and his staff for their cooperation and assistance during the investigation,” parts of the half-yearly report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor said.

In the report, the Office of the Special Prosecutor indicated that it will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course.

Meanwhile, the OSP says it is carrying out an ongoing investigation in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the termination of a Distribution, Loss Reduction, and Associated Network Improvement Project contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC).