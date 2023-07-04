Sunon Asogli Staff Association refuses to participate in TUC strike

04.07.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called for a nationwide strike on July 10th, however, the Sunon Asogli Staff Association (SASA) has stated that they will not participate since the planned industrial action will be unproductive.

"We will not participate in the TUC strike because it is detrimental to all Ghanaian employees, particularly those employed at Sunon Asogli Power Plant Ghana Limited.

“We believe in dialogue to resolve any disagreements regarding the three sacked coworkers.

"The TUC and Ghana Mine Workers Union's stance is complicating efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict. How can you threaten senior management while appealing for the reinstatement of our sacked coworkers? Mr. Benard Ababio, the SASA General Secretary, stated this in an interview in Tema.

The Sunon Asogli Staff Association, which represents more than 70 percent of the staff, sympathizes with our friends and coworkers, but we believe that the hostile stance taken by the TUC and Ghana Mine Workers Union is doing more harm than good to the three employees chances of getting back to work.

Mr. Ababio renewed his call for calm among the rank and file in order to guarantee that work gets done as stakeholders try to settle the dispute through peaceful means toward the reinstatement of our colleagues.

While the legal dispute between management and the TUC continues, the chairman of SASA, Mr. Albert Kofi Nutakor, also expressed concern that the TUC and its allies are planning a nationwide strike.

According to Mr. Nutakor, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited Company, the first Independent Power Producer in Ghana and the largest Chinese investment in the country, has taken care to respect and comply to Ghanaian laws in all of its transactions and operations.

"As a result, after more than 15 years in business, stories about the company have evolved. Management and workers have successfully worked due to their mutual respect for one another's cultures.

"As a multinational, the staff and management have worked in the best interests of all parties, working and operating in a serene and lawful environment—an environment that has ensured the protection of investment and, above all, provided the hard-working staff of the power plant with the best of safety and security," Mr. Nutakor stated.

Prior to the intrusion of the Ghana Mine Workers Union into the Sunon Asogli Power Plant Ghana Limited environment, workers and management had collaborated on friendship and the preservation of a work and living environment that allowed for win-win outcomes, according to the SASA Chairman.

"While we understand and sympathize with our fired coworkers, to solve the problems, we must negotiate rather than fight.

"The staff at Sunon Asogli are not at odds with management or any other body," Mr. Nutakor added.

Workers will continue to work to alleviate this bottleneck, foster understanding and dialogue, and collaborate to resolve any operational, welfare, or industrial disputes.

"Workers are not at odds with one another. We are working in everyone's best interests. Our services are critical components of the national electricity distribution network.

"While acknowledging and respecting employees' rights to organize and speak out for their own interests," SASA Chairman added, "we believe it is critical to strike a balance that does not jeopardize the cordial work environment we have cultivated at Simon Asogli Power Ghana Limited over the years."

According to Mr. Nutakor, SASA will never engage in any industrial action that jeopardizes Ghana's industrial peace, management, or employees' interests. Instead, SASA will always champion dialogue on behalf of employees with management.