‘Dormaheene’s comment is just an appeal; they mean no harm’— Edudzi Tamakloe

04.07.2023

The Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team Edudzi Tamakloe has described as unharmful comments by the Dormaahene.

According to Mr. Tamakloe, the comment of Dormaahene was just an appeal to the President.

Speaking in an interview on July 4, he said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members are creating a big deal out of his harmless comment.

“Let people know, that even Osagyefo who fought for Ghana’s independence, where is he today? Where is he? People must appreciate that in all of these. There is a day which is coming, the judgment day if all men small, big will have the benefit of standing before the maker.

“What is it that the Dormaahene has said? He said look I am appealing. Those were his words. I am appealing, even in this country, don’t we appeal to Presidents to bring development to their community. Were we not in this country when we saw Nana Okyehene leading a group of chiefs in the Eastern region because they said their roads were bad?

“It is an appeal, beyond the appeal, what else did he do? Did he say I am directing? I am instructing? He said I am appealing to the President and the Attorney General that if it pleases them they should discontinue this matter. What else has the chief said compared to the reckless comments of Akufo-Addo in Assin North,” Eduodzi Tamakloe stated.

This follow comments made by Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II while speaking at the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, and Western North regional version of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture in Sunyani on Saturday [July 1, 2023] where he appealed for the Attorney General to drop the criminal charges against Quayson.

"As a matter of urgency, I [Dormaahene] am appealing to the President of the Republic [Akufo-Addo], if he has any role to play, that trial should be aborted, and the Attorney-General should as a matter of urgency file a Nolle Prosequi to end that particular decision" and abort the criminal case against Mr. Quayson," he said.

He insisted that it was needless for the Attorney General to continue the case after the chiefs and people of the Assin North constituency re-elected Quayson.

James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.