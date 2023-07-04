‘AG is being swayed to give in to public sentiments’— NPP member reacts to Dormaahene’s comments

04.07.2023 LISTEN

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team member Kingsley Amoakwa-Boadu has said the comment by Dormaahene is an attempt to persuade Attorney General Godfred Dame to buy into public sentiments.

According to Mr. Amoakwa-Boadu, the Dormaheene should be mindful of his utterances.

In an interview with TV3 on July 4, he stated that pressure is being mounted on the Attorney General to forcefully issue a nolle prosequi in the criminal trial of James Gyakye Quayson which doesn't augur well for Ghana's democracy.

“He (Dormaahene) sits on a very high stool and then when you go to his courts, very brilliant judge, very respectful to lawyers. He is one of the judges, the few judges who will rise and come back and even apologize to the lawyers in court, very very astute judge.

“But when he goes and sits on his throne, it is a different matter, he is not now a judge but a paramount chief okay and I want us to move away from public opinion being used as a tool and a pressure to be brought on the judicial process because this is not only a political colored case.

“There is Opuni trial, there is Edinam Tamakloe, there are several others so then we will get to a position where or a point in time where all we need to do is whip up enough public sentiments. That is what is being done by the Dormaahene and it will get to a point that the Attorney General in future times to come will have nothing else but to issue a nolle prosequi because of public supports,” Kingsley Amoakwa-Boadu stated.

This follows comments made by Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II while speaking at the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, and Western North regional version of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture in Sunyani on Saturday [July 1, 2023] where he appealed for the Attorney General to drop the criminal charges against Quayson.

"As a matter of urgency, I [Dormaahene] am appealing to the President of the Republic [Akufo-Addo], if he has any role to play, that trial should be aborted, and the Attorney-General should as a matter of urgency file a Nolle Prosequi to end that particular decision" and abort the criminal case against Mr. Quayson," he said.

He insisted that it was needless for the Attorney General to continue the case after the chiefs and people of the Assin North constituency re-elected Quayson.

James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.