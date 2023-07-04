Journalists urged to be sensitive in reporting gender-based violence stories

Women's Initiative For Self-Empowerment (WISE), a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to providing counseling and other support services for survivors of domestic violence with a focus on women and children has held a day of media engagement to commend the media for their support through the implementation of their project "WVL-Ghana / WISE SGBV Project" as it has come to an end.

The WVL-Ghana / WISE SGBV project dubbed “WISE Unleashing Potential (WISE- UP) for Better Lives” is supported by Plan International Ghana under the Women’s Voice and Leadership (WVL) - Ghana Project with funding from Global Affairs, Canada.

The three (3) years project was to protect the rights of women and children by ensuring their safety and integrity through psycho-social support services to survivors, training for service providers, and women’s economic empowerment as well as targeted advocacy campaigns in partnership with the media.

Addressing the media on Thursday 29th June Her Eminence Mrs. Joana Adzoa Opare, Chair of the Board of Directors - WISE urged the media to be sensitive in reporting gender-based violence stories.

"December 2020, WISE has raised considerable public awareness of SGBV as well as the existence of survivor support services through advocacy and public education in collaboration with their network of media partners, with a view to reducing its incidence," she said.

Our engagement with representatives of media houses during this period dubbed “Building a Gender Responsive Media to Enhance Public Education on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence” has culminated in our Network of Media Partners with a current membership of fifteen (15) individuals from twelve (12) media houses.

At an “Evaluation, Learn and Share with Network of Media Partners” which provided a platform for evaluating the journey, WISE expressed concern about media reports still being largely gender insensitive, including the media’s coverage of programs held by WISE.

She noted that the media has improved in reporting insensitively about domestic violence hence there is more room for improvement. Additionally, the UN Women’s 2022 report released in Feb. 2023 reports that about one in four Ghanaian women have suffered physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner.

Her Eminence Mrs. Joana Adzoa Opare urged the media to stand up against violence; give platforms to different voices; and internet service providers to do their bit too.

"Together, we can do this and reduce the incidence of SGBV in our society and build a stronger and more cohesive country, for our children, our grandchildren, and for every generation to come," she said.

She seized the opportunity to call on Women to speak up for help in their abusive marriages and relationships.

At the end of the engagement, the media practitioners were honored with a certificate to constantly remind them of an unfinished agenda and the need to rise to speak against SGBV at every given opportunity.