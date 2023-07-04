ModernGhana logo
OSP announces 150 cases under investigation

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) published its half-year report for 2023, providing updates on its ongoing efforts to combat corruption in Ghana.

The report highlights the completion of investigations into three significant cases, as well as the initiation of probes into 150 new corruption-related cases.

The completed cases mentioned in the report include:

Charles Bissue – Secretary to the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM): The OSP concluded its investigation into allegations of the use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, stemming from an investigative documentary titled "Galamsey Fraud" by Tiger Eye PI.

Attempted Bribery of NPP MPs by a Wealthy Businessman – The OSP finalised its investigation into an incident involving the attempted bribery of several members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by a prominent businessman.

Corruption and Corruption-Related Offenses in the Procurement and Contract Award to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana – The OSP completed its investigation into suspected corruption and related offenses pertaining to a contract awarded to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

The report also reveals that four other cases are currently being prosecuted before the criminal courts. However, no convictions or acquittals have been made in relation to these cases during the period under review.

Furthermore, the OSP states that it is investigating an additional 150 cases at various stages of consideration. These cases will be publicized if the Special Prosecutor determines that they fall within the mandate of the office and should proceed beyond the preliminary investigation stage.

The OSP emphasises that this policy is designed to protect the privacy of individuals, the operations of institutions and companies, and to prevent unwarranted stigmatization.

The OSP's report concludes by welcoming collaboration and referrals on suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses from all stakeholders, particularly law enforcement agencies. This highlights the office's commitment to working with various entities to combat corruption and ensure transparency and accountability in Ghana.

