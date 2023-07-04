High Court’s daily hearing of Gyakye Quayson’s case continues today

The High Court in Accra will today July 4, 2023 continue the daily trial of MP-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The High Court in Accra on June 29, adjourned an application for a stay of proceedings of the criminal trial of the newly elected Member of Parliament.

The trial Judge, Justice Mary Yanzuh said the adjournment was because the court had not received the full compliments of the application documents.

This decision followed Mr. Quayson’s application of an appeal in the Court of Appeal challenging the daily trial order made by High Court judge, Mary Yanzuh.

His lawyers have argued that several errors of law were committed by the trial judge which breach Quayson's right to a fair trial.

The Supreme Court nullified Mr Quayson's election as MP for Assin North for holding Canadian citizenship and being a Ghanaian when he filed his nomination to contest the election in 2020.

He now faces charges of perjury and deceiving a public officer.

He’s also expected to be in Parliament for his swearing-in .

—citinewsroom