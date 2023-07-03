KSM opens up on how Sickle Cell Disease impacted his education

03.07.2023 LISTEN

Legendary Ghanaian stand-up comedian, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has opened up about how being a sickle cell patient prevented him from attending Mfantsipim School.

Sickle cell anaemia is a genetic blood disorder that causes red blood cells to become misshapen. This can lead to a number of health problems, including pain, fatigue, and organ damage.

There is no cure for sickle cell anaemia, but there are treatments that can help to manage the symptoms.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Upside Down show hosted by Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour, KSM said that he was diagnosed with sickle cell anaemia when he was about to go to secondary school.

As a result, he was not able to attend Mfantsipim, which is one of the most prestigious boarding schools in Ghana.

He attended Achimota School for his primary education before going on to Prempeh College for his secondary education.

He was the entertainment prefect at Prempeh College.

After graduating from Prempeh College, the legendary stand-up comedian attended the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) in Accra. He spent only one year at NAFTI before being offered a scholarship to study at New York University in the United States.

KSM is one of many Ghanaians who have been affected by sickle cell anaemia. The disease is estimated to affect about 1 in 12 Ghanaians.

Despite the challenges he has faced, he has gone on to achieve great success in his career. He is a successful comedian, actor and a broadcaster.

According to him, he refused to let his sickle cell disease define him. He decided to focus on his education and to make the most of his opportunities.

He is an inspiration to many people who are living with sickle cell anaemia.

