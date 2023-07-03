Adjei Kojo residents threaten to block Carlos Ahenkorah from campaigning over bad roads

ModernGhana logo
A group calling itself concern citizens of Adjei Kojo has threatened to prevent Member of Parliament for the Tema West Constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah from embarking on any political activity in the area in the upcoming general elections citing failure by authorities to fix their deplorable roads.

The group has further indicated its plan to hit the streets should the government fail to meet a 14-day ultimatum to make the roads motorable.

Speaking at a press conference to drum home their concerns, the convener for the group, Evans McCarthy, bemoaned the adverse effects of the unmotorable roads to economic activities in Adjei Kojo and adjoining communities.

They threatened to hit the streets if the government fails to work on the roads.

“The Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government pretentiously declared the year of roads, that the MP for Tema West in connection with the Tema West Municipal assembly, came to dig an uncompleted hole, with the pretext of constructing the roads, which created this undesirable situation on some of the roads. Among the roads which were affected by their pretentious act included the Adjei Kojo down. In view of the above, we the concerned citizens of Adjei Kojo and its environs, wish to call on President Akufo-Addo, Carlos Ahenkorah and Tema West Municipal Assembly, to as a matter of urgency, turn their attention to fix the road networks in Adjei Kojo Township.

He added, “We are pleading with them not to trivialize this issue and to start work on the roads as quickly as possible. However, failure to do our request will mean that they are inviting us to hit the streets in the name of demonstrations. In order to drum home our grievances, we the concerned citizens in this community, have also resolved not to allow any politician, especially the MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah to come to Adjei Kojo and its adjoining communities for any political activity in this coming political season”.

-citinewsroom

