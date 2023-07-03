KETASCO 2021 NSMQ finalist reportedly dies days before studies at US-based Howard University

Ghanaians have been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of James Lutterodt, a member of the Keta SHS National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finalists.

James was part of the KETASCO team that qualified for the finals of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz.

Reports on social media say the promising young quiz champion died under mysterious circumstances just days to travelling abroad for further studies.

According to multiple reports, James had secured admission to Howard University in the USA but fell ill after an alleged poisoning.

The death of James has shocked the Keta community who had celebrated the NSMQ team's success and looked forward to James and other colleagues pursuing higher education abroad.

Many also expressed sorrow on social media, describing James as a brilliant and promising young mind whose life was cut short too soon.

Details of what exactly led to James' death are still sketchy but reports suggest it may have been poisoning prior to his planned travel for studies in the USA.

James and his teammates, Bright Senyo Gadzo and Francisca Lamini, made history as the first team from the Volta-Oti Region to reach the NSMQ finals.

Their excellent performance caught the attention of many benevolent companies, including Asset Management Firm Tesah Capital which set up investment accounts for the three quiz champions as a reward.