'James Gyakye is loyal to people of Assin North; bribing him to join your party won’t work' — Sammy Gyamfi jabs NPP

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the ruling New Patriotic Party attempted to bribe James Gyakye Quayson to switch to its side.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, some gurus in NPP government threatened to jail him after they failed to get him to join their party.

He noted that James Gyakye Quayson was unwavering in his commitment and love for his constituents.

In a Twitter post, he stated “Folks, not much has been said about the relentlessness of the MP-elect for Assin North, without which victory may have eluded us.

“They tried to bribe him to back off. When they failed, they threatened him with jail. But in all these things, he was unwavering in his commitment and love for his people.

“Always calm but confident; humble but courageous; sober but inspiring; meek but fearless.

“His personal conviction and determination to fight for justice against all odds, even at the risk of losing his civil liberties, is the reason we are smiling today.

“Join me celebrate the First Gentleman of the good people of Assin North, the Old Soldier, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.”

James Gyakye Quayson garnered 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent to defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku who secured 12,630 votes repre­senting 42.15 percent of the total votes cast.

