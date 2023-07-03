ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'James Gyakye is loyal to people of Assin North; bribing him to join your party won’t work' — Sammy Gyamfi jabs NPP

Headlines 'James Gyakye is loyal to people of Assin North; bribing him to join your party wont work' — Sammy Gyamfi jabs NPP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the ruling New Patriotic Party attempted to bribe James Gyakye Quayson to switch to its side.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, some gurus in NPP government threatened to jail him after they failed to get him to join their party.

He noted that James Gyakye Quayson was unwavering in his commitment and love for his constituents.

In a Twitter post, he stated “Folks, not much has been said about the relentlessness of the MP-elect for Assin North, without which victory may have eluded us.

“They tried to bribe him to back off. When they failed, they threatened him with jail. But in all these things, he was unwavering in his commitment and love for his people.

“Always calm but confident; humble but courageous; sober but inspiring; meek but fearless.

“His personal conviction and determination to fight for justice against all odds, even at the risk of losing his civil liberties, is the reason we are smiling today.

“Join me celebrate the First Gentleman of the good people of Assin North, the Old Soldier, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.”

James Gyakye Quayson garnered 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent to defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku who secured 12,630 votes repre­senting 42.15 percent of the total votes cast.

Below is the tweet from Sammy Gyamfi

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister of the Republic Domestic Debt Exchange Programme causing poor banking sector performance – Repor...

1 hour ago

Dispatch rider killed in ghastly accident at Haatso Dispatch rider killed in ghastly accident at Haatso

1 hour ago

KETASCO 2021 NSMQ finalist reportedly dies days before studies at US-based Howard University KETASCO 2021 NSMQ finalist reportedly dies days before studies at US-based Howar...

1 hour ago

'James Gyakye is loyal to people of Assin North; bribing him to join your party wont work' — Sammy Gyamfi jabs NPP 'James Gyakye is loyal to people of Assin North; bribing him to join your party ...

1 hour ago

'Disappointing' Dormaahene is an NDC propagandist; lets call a spade a spade — Isaac Jay Hyde 'Disappointing' Dormaahene is an NDC propagandist; let’s call a spade a spade — ...

2 hours ago

Kojo Poku, NPP flagbearer contestant NPP flagbearer race: I'm the candidate Ghanaian youths want — Kojo Poku [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

AG is only exercising his constitutional mandate; you cant decide for him—Isaac Jay Hyde tells Dormaahene ‘AG is only exercising his constitutional mandate; you can’t decide for him’—Is...

2 hours ago

If you see nothing wrong in Akufo-Addos prejudicial comments; leave Dormaahene alone—Alex Segbefia “If you see nothing wrong in Akufo-Addo’s prejudicial comments; leave Dormaahene...

2 hours ago

There is absolutely nothing wrong with Dormaahene's comment — Alex Segbefia “There is absolutely nothing wrong with Dormaahene's comment” — Alex Segbefia

3 hours ago

AR: NPP supporters flee into undisclosed column as floating voters increase – Info Analytics A/R: NPP supporters flee into undisclosed column as floating voters increase – I...

More News...
body-container-line