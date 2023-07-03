ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I won’t intervene if you're caught doing illegal mining - MP caution constituents

Social News I wont intervene if you're caught doing illegal mining - MP caution constituents
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr Kofi Amanankwah-Manu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Kwanwoma, has served notice that he would not intervene on behalf of anyone caught engaging in illegal mining as MP.

He said any such action would undermine efforts by the government to combat activities of illegal miners which were destroying the environment and water bodies across the county.

Mr Amankawah-Manu who was addressing the fourth session of the District Assembly, cautioned influential personalities in society who are backing the illegal activity such as chiefs, politicians, assembly members, among others to desist form the unpatriotic business.

The MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Defence said the law would take its course irrespective of whoever was apprehended destroying the ecosystem in the name of illegal mining.

“The topmost discourse in the country for years now, has been the activities of illegal miners who are polluting water bodies and plundering our natural resources,” he said.

He said the activities were carried out by some natives with the backing of financiers in poor communities, muddying river bodies and destroying roads, thereby exposing people to many dangers associated with the menace.

The MP lamented the lackadaisical attitudes of security agencies in the district towards the fight against illegal mining and urged them to step up to protect the environment from destruction.

“Do not connive with such unscrupulous people undermining government's effort to fight the act,” he advised them.

He advised those who want to go into mining to put together a proposal and register with the appropriate bodies so that their activities could be regulated.

According to the MP, he had no authority to release impounded excavators to owners and asked those calling on his office for such help to stop.

On the poor roads in the district, he noted that the government was committed to fixing the roads, adding that some of them had been awarded on contract already.

He urged all contractors working on roads in the district to deliver quality work and avoid delays.

He announced that consultation with stakeholders was ongoing to terminate the contract of the contractor working on the Twedie-Foase stretch due to unsatisfactory work done so far.

Mr. Amankwah-Manu assured the constituents of his commitment to lobby for development projects across the district and urged them to remain calm.

GNA

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

KSM opens up on how Sickle Cell Disease impacted his education KSM opens up on how Sickle Cell Disease impacted his education

1 hour ago

Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi Odotobiri MP drags Special Aide of Lawyer Mmieh to police for praying for by-ele...

2 hours ago

Adjei Kojo residents threaten to block Carlos Ahenkorah from campaigning over bad roads Adjei Kojo residents threaten to block Carlos Ahenkorah from campaigning over ba...

2 hours ago

Kankam-Boadu urges NPP delegates to produce consensus flagbearer candidate Kankam-Boadu urges NPP delegates to produce consensus flagbearer candidate

2 hours ago

I wont intervene if you're caught doing illegal mining - MP caution constituents I won’t intervene if you're caught doing illegal mining - MP caution constituent...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commissions 11.5million water supply project at Adaklu Akufo-Addo commissions €11.5million water supply project at Adaklu

2 hours ago

Be careful using cloves to treat vagina odour, there's no scientific evidence Be careful using cloves to treat vagina odour, there's no scientific evidence

2 hours ago

Government committed to achieving SDG 6 – Akufo-Addo Government committed to achieving SDG 6 – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Court fines chop bar owner GH2,400 for slaughtering ruminants in her premises Court fines chop bar owner GH¢2,400 for slaughtering ruminants in her premises

2 hours ago

Nkwanta South Sanitation Unit vows to arrest stray animals Nkwanta South Sanitation Unit vows to arrest stray animals

More News...
body-container-line