Discontinue Gyakye Quayson trial; I support Dormaahene stance— Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has backed calls for a halt in the criminal trial of James Gyakye Quayson, the MP-elect of Assin North Constituency.

According to Mr. Kpebu, there is nothing wrong with the comments by Dormaahene.

Speaking on TV3 on July 3, the private practitioner said it is surprising such comments have been described as prejudicial.

“I am surprised that an argument could be made that the comment by Dormahene could be prejudicial. These are comments I have made for the past how many months, on Onua FM, TV3, Joyfm etc.

“We want the Attorney General to discontinue, the word Nolle Prosequi is simple English. We are begging the Attorney General to stop the trial because we have decided to move on,” Martin Kpebu stated.

The Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II speaking at the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, and Western North regional version of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture in Sunyani on Saturday [July 1, 2023] wants the Attorney General to drop the criminal charges against James Gyakye Quayson.

"As a matter of urgency, I [Dormaahene] am appealing to the President of the Republic [Akufo-Addo], if he has any role to play, that trial should be aborted, and the Attorney-General should as a matter of urgency file a Nolle Prosequi to end that particular decision" and abort the criminal case against Mr. Quayson," he said.

He insisted that it was needless for the Attorney General to continue the case after the chiefs and people of the Assin North constituency re-elected Quayson.

James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra for dual citizenship.