AG slams Dormaahene’s ‘unhealthy’ 'abort James Gyakye Quayson’s trial' comment

Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has expressed concern regarding comments made by individuals in high positions that could potentially impact the ongoing criminal trial of Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North.

The Attorney General is particularly worried about calls to reverse the decision of the high court judge to hear the perjury case against the MP-elect on a daily basis.

One such appeal came from Dormaahene Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, who is not only a traditional leader but also a high court judge.

He made the appeal during the John Evans Atta Mills 10th Anniversary Commemorative lecture held in Sunyani on July 1.

Oseadeoyo Agyeman Badu II urgently appealed to the President and the Attorney General to discontinue the trial and file a nolle prosequi to end the particular decision.

In response, Attorney General Godfred Dame stated that his office would issue a comprehensive statement to address all the concerns raised.

He emphasized that such remarks have the potential to affect the fair adjudication of the case. He further emphasized that any comments that undermine the administration of justice are detrimental and should not be tolerated.

“I will come out with a proper statement on the matter and it will be in respect of all comments generally which have the tendency to subvert the administration of justice, I think that it is very unhealthy and we must not countenance same.”

—