Prestea Huni-Valley MP commences Breman-Pieso road repairs

03.07.2023 LISTEN

In a long-awaited victory for the residents of Breman and Pieso, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe has taken action to fix the dilapidated Breman-Pieso road.

The road has been a constant source of frustration for the communities, causing inconvenience, delays and even accidents.

For years, the residents have been pleading with the district assembly to address this issue, highlighting the numerous challenges they face on a daily basis. The deteriorating condition of the road not only affected their daily movement but also hindered economic activities in the area. Businesses struggled to transport goods, farmers found it difficult to transport their produce, and students faced difficulties attending school.

However, their pleas were finally heard when the MP took up the matter and vowed to repair the Breman to Pieso road. Recognizing the importance of infrastructure development for the overall progress of the communities, the MP wasted no time in mobilizing resources and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to initiate the much-needed repairs yesterday, 2nd July, 2023.

The residents are overjoyed with this development and are hopeful that this is just the beginning of continuous progress in their communities. They express their gratitude to the MP for his unwavering commitment to their welfare and for fulfilling his promise to address their concerns.

The MP's dedication and determination to bring about positive change have not gone unnoticed. The communities have praised his resilience and applauded his efforts in staying connected to their concerns. By actively engaging with the residents and listening to their needs, he has proven himself as a true representative of the people of the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency.