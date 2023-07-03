ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.07.2023 Social News

Prestea Huni-Valley MP commences Breman-Pieso road repairs

By Samuel Abokyi || Contributor
Prestea Huni-Valley MP commences Breman-Pieso road repairs
03.07.2023 LISTEN

In a long-awaited victory for the residents of Breman and Pieso, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe has taken action to fix the dilapidated Breman-Pieso road.

The road has been a constant source of frustration for the communities, causing inconvenience, delays and even accidents.

For years, the residents have been pleading with the district assembly to address this issue, highlighting the numerous challenges they face on a daily basis. The deteriorating condition of the road not only affected their daily movement but also hindered economic activities in the area. Businesses struggled to transport goods, farmers found it difficult to transport their produce, and students faced difficulties attending school.

However, their pleas were finally heard when the MP took up the matter and vowed to repair the Breman to Pieso road. Recognizing the importance of infrastructure development for the overall progress of the communities, the MP wasted no time in mobilizing resources and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to initiate the much-needed repairs yesterday, 2nd July, 2023.

The residents are overjoyed with this development and are hopeful that this is just the beginning of continuous progress in their communities. They express their gratitude to the MP for his unwavering commitment to their welfare and for fulfilling his promise to address their concerns.

The MP's dedication and determination to bring about positive change have not gone unnoticed. The communities have praised his resilience and applauded his efforts in staying connected to their concerns. By actively engaging with the residents and listening to their needs, he has proven himself as a true representative of the people of the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency.

73202322550-m6htl8w331-breman---pieso-road

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Dormaahene's comments are not prejudicial, it's Akufo-Addo's comment— Martin Kpebu ‘Dormaahene's comments are not prejudicial, it's Akufo-Addo's comment’— Martin K...

1 hour ago

Discontinue Gyakye Quayson trial; I support Dormaahene stance— Martin Kpebu Discontinue Gyakye Quayson trial; I support Dormaahene stance— Martin Kpebu

2 hours ago

Discontinue Gyakye Quayson's criminal trial for the sake of public interest – CenPOA to AG Discontinue Gyakye Quayson's criminal trial for the sake of public interest – Ce...

2 hours ago

AR: NPP supporters flee into undisclosed column as floating voters increase – Info Analytics A/R: NPP supporters flee into undisclosed column as floating voters increase – I...

2 hours ago

KSM opens up on how Sickle Cell Disease impacted his education KSM opens up on how Sickle Cell Disease impacted his education

3 hours ago

Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi Odotobiri MP drags Special Aide of Lawyer Mmieh to police for praying for by-ele...

4 hours ago

Adjei Kojo residents threaten to block Carlos Ahenkorah from campaigning over bad roads Adjei Kojo residents threaten to block Carlos Ahenkorah from campaigning over ba...

4 hours ago

Kankam-Boadu urges NPP delegates to produce consensus flagbearer candidate Kankam-Boadu urges NPP delegates to produce consensus flagbearer candidate

4 hours ago

I wont intervene if you're caught doing illegal mining - MP caution constituents I won’t intervene if you're caught doing illegal mining - MP caution constituent...

4 hours ago

Nkwanta South Sanitation Unit vows to arrest stray animals Nkwanta South Sanitation Unit vows to arrest stray animals

More News...
body-container-line