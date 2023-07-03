Discontinue Gyakye Quayson's criminal trial for the sake of public interest – CenPOA to AG

03.07.2023 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Center for Public Opinion and Awareness (CenPOA), Michael Donyina Mensah, has urged the Attorney-General & Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame to discontinue the perjury and forgery case against embattled politician, James Gyakye Quayson, for the sake of public interest and to the benefit of the ruling NPP government.

Speaking to Kwabena Ahwireng Martin on Original 91.9 FM’s Ns3mtitrew on Saturday, July 1, 2023, Mr. Mensah said there is a public perception that the NPP government is doing everything possible to jail Assin North lawmaker due to utterances made by the Attorney General and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Given this perception, "even if Mr. Quayson is found guilty of all charges leveled against him and jailed," the Executive Director of the Center for Public Opinion and Awareness believes it would be considered a witch-hunt or a pro-NPP judiciary.

He further noted it is clear that another by-election or even main elections in Assin North would not favour the New Patriotic Party because of comments made by its communicators which are perceived to be prejudiced.

Mr. Donyina Mensah is, therefore, of the view that dropping the perjury and forgery charges is a wise decision to take.