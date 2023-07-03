Arrogance of power: NPP National officers have PAs while their deputies waste away – Joe Donkor

Joe Donkor, the former First Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region, has expressed concern over what he calls the arrogance of power displayed by the current national officers of the party.

According to him, these officers are more focused on their own power and authority than working for the benefit of the people.

Donkor believes that this trend of arrogance emerged within the party after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office in 2017.

He highlighted that the national officers tend to assign more responsibilities to their Personal Assistants (PAs) than to their appointed deputies, which has resulted in the party's decline in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

Mr Donkor made these comments while speaking in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Making his analysis of the party's poor performance in the recent by-election in the Assin North Constituency, Donkor pointed out that the arrogant behaviour exhibited at the by-election never existed during the era of former President John Agyekum Kufour.

During the by-election, he specifically mentioned the conduct of Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the party, questioning why a National Organiser would campaign door-to-door accompanied by intimidating individuals.

Donkor expressed his belief that such actions would only scare away voters and emphasised that the arrogance of power is detrimental to the party's fortunes.

He called on the National Officers to recognise the need to rectify their approach and work in the party's best interest.

—Classfmonline.com