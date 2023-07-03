Stop persecuting James Gyakye Quayson; use energy to restore SALL parliamentary seat – Franklin Cudjoe to AG

A policy expert is calling on the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame to end the prosecution of James Gyakye Quayson, the MP-elect of the Assin North constituency.

Franklin Cudjoe, founding president of IMANI Africa, said in a Facebook post on Sunday, July 2 that he hopes the AG will discontinue "the shameful persecutions" of James Gyakye Quayson this week.

Gyakye Quayson is facing criminal charges, including forgery and perjury, over allegations that he filed to run for Parliament while holding Canadian citizenship.

The AG argues the lawmaker was ineligible to contest the elections due to his dual citizenship.

However, Gyakye Quayson has maintained that he renounced his Canadian citizenship before filing to run for office.

He regained the Assin North seat in a June 27 by-election after it was stripped from him by a Supreme Court ruling in May.

In his post, Mr Franklin Cudjoe called on the AG to refocus his energy on resolving the disenfranchisement of voters in the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi districts (SALL).

“This week, I am hopeful that the Attorney General will file court processes to discontinue the shameful persecutions of second-time MP-elect Quayson, & commit energy daily to correct the grave electoral ostracization of SALL,” he tweeted.

Residents of SALL were unable to vote in the 2020 parliamentary elections since a constituency was not created for them.