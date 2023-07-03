Road projects still ongoing in Assin North after by-election – Richard Ahiagbah debunks “fake” reports

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has debunked reports that it has abandoned road construction projects it rigourously commenced in the Assin North constituency after suffering a defeat in the recent by-election.

NPP Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah said in a tweet on Monday, July 3, that contractors are still working on the road projects in Assin North.

His comments come amid reports that the NPP halted the projects after failing to win the by-election held on June 27.

Prior to the by-election, the NPP resumed various stalled infrastructure projects in Assin North, which was described by some as an attempt to woo voters.

After the NPP's defeat in the election, some reports claimed the road works have halted.

In reaction, Mr Ahiagbah dispels such claims, tweeting "Some take delight in spreading false information because that is what they do. But the truth is that...contractors are still working on the roads in Assin North. Let's work together to advance Ghana."