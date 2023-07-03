ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NRSA worried over rising road crashes involving burst tyres

Social News NRSA worried over rising road crashes involving burst tyres
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it will engage its stakeholders on ways to intensify vehicle maintenance education for commercial drivers.

The Authority has noted that road crashes involving burst tyres are rising rapidly, a situation it has described as worrisome.

Speaking on the heels of a road crash which occurred on Sunday on the George Walker Bush highway, leaving 3 people dead and others injured, the Public Relations Officer for the National Road Safety Authority, Pearl Adusu Sateckla, noted that the Authority will present its findings from the incident in due course.

“We will go to the scene and conduct preliminary investigations to ascertain the actual root cause of the crash. However, according to media reports, we believe that it was caused by a burst tyre. We have also seen an increase in the number of tyre-related crashes in recent years. This is why we started the tyre safety campaign as part of our Stay Alive safety campaign two years ago.”

“Quickly, we will discuss thoroughly what we should do about tyre safety education as part of road safety management.”

Three people were confirmed dead after a 23-seater Sprinter Bus with registration number GR-6046-21 carrying passengers from Ablekuma to Kasoa burst one of its back tyres resulting in a fatal crash on Sunday morning.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

A Soweto resident at a 2019 protest over power cuts, one of the biggest sources of discontent with the ruling ANC. By Phill Magakoe AFPFile S.Africa opposition set election coalition to oust ANC

6 minutes ago

President Sall is expected to dispel months of speculation as to whether he plans to seek a third term. By Ludovic MARIN AFP Tension in Senegal as president set to announce election plan

45 minutes ago

Ghost of murdered justices still hunting Mahama and NDC — Lawyer Ghost of murdered justices still hunting Mahama and NDC — Lawyer

1 hour ago

Always be battle ready against evil spirits — Agyinasare to Christians Always be battle ready against evil spirits — Agyinasare to Christians

1 hour ago

NRSA worried over rising road crashes involving burst tyres NRSA worried over rising road crashes involving burst tyres

1 hour ago

Arrogance of power: NPP National officers have PAs while their deputies waste away – Joe Donkor Arrogance of power: NPP National officers have PAs while their deputies waste aw...

2 hours ago

NPP tried to bribe James Gyakye Quayson to withdraw from Assin North by-election – Sammy Gyamfi alleges NPP tried to bribe James Gyakye Quayson to withdraw from Assin North by-election...

2 hours ago

Republic Day: Freedom and Justice cannot just be a mere adornment – Mahama Republic Day: ‘Freedom and Justice’ cannot just be a mere adornment – Mahama

2 hours ago

NPP presidential race: Bawumia, Alan face vetting today NPP presidential race: Bawumia, Alan face vetting today

2 hours ago

Abort James Gyakye Quayson trial – Dormaahene Abort James Gyakye Quayson trial – Dormaahene

More News...
body-container-line