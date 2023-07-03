‘NDC betrayed me after I stood up for them’ – Atubiga recounts 10-year-old contempt of court ordeal

A former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, has said the party betrayed and abandoned him after he was imprisoned for contempt during the 2012 election petition.

In a statement marking the 10th anniversary of his imprisonment, Mr Atubiga said he sacrificed himself for the NDC’s victory but the party left him to suffer in jail.

“It has always been a privilege and grateful to have sacrificed myself for the NDC party, and gotten the opportunity to have served the NDC as a grassroots and foot soldier for the past 29 years in good standing till I resigned,” he said.

Mr Atubiga was jailed for three days in 2013 for threatening the Supreme Court judges hearing the election petition filed by then opposition NPP candidate Nana Akufo-Addo challenging the election of John Mahama as President.

Mr Atubiga had said, “the NDC was not ready to hand over power to the NPP if they tried overturning the NDC's victory.”

According to Mr Atubiga, the statement represented the party’s stand at the time, but the party abandoned him when he was imprisoned.

“No NDC member came to see or visit me. No NDC member went to see my family if they are ok or doing well during my time in prison,” he expressed.

He continued, recounting, “My brother JDM, and good friend and his family never visited me or my family to make sure they were okay. Knowing extremely it was because of him and his interest I took that stand. The beginning of betrayal.”

Mr Atubiga said even after he was released from prison, the NDC and then President Mahama neglected him.

“Continuation of neglect from JDM / his government and the NDC as they forgot about my existence and others grassroots when they got power,” he noted.

Mr Atubiga said he continued to support Mahama and the NDC for free until their defeats in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

However, he said he will no longer support Mr Mahama in his political career due to the neglect and betrayal he suffered.

“I will tell you why I am not supporting JDM in his political career again. Or come back without any malice,” Atubiga emphasized.