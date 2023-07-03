ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.07.2023 Headlines

Always be battle ready against evil spirits — Agyinasare to Christians

Always be battle ready against evil spirits — Agyinasare to Christians
03.07.2023 LISTEN

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder and Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, has admonished Christians to always be prepared for spiritual warfare against evil spirits.

He said: “Whether you like it or not, as a Christian, you are in spiritual warfare with the enemy.”

“For as the Bible says in Ephesians 6 verse 12, we did not wrestle with flesh and blood, but against principalities, rulers of darkness and against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.”

Archbishop Agyinasare said this during a Sunday second service at the Perez Dome, Perez Chapel International, Dzorwulu.

His message was titled: “Who Rules the Cosmic Ream 1: The Cosmic Realm and the Christian”.

The Archbishop said every town, city and village was ruled by a principality and evil spirits, adding that as a child of God, one should be prepared to face them in spiritual warfare, saying they (Christians) had the right tools and equipment to defeat the enemy in such battles.

He admonished Christians to remain steadfast in the Lord, and know that in God was their victory against the enemy in spiritual battles.

The teachings, which are in series, are to help Christians to be well prepared and equipped against the spiritual enemy.

GNA

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

A Soweto resident at a 2019 protest over power cuts, one of the biggest sources of discontent with the ruling ANC. By Phill Magakoe AFPFile S.Africa opposition set election coalition to oust ANC

6 minutes ago

President Sall is expected to dispel months of speculation as to whether he plans to seek a third term. By Ludovic MARIN AFP Tension in Senegal as president set to announce election plan

45 minutes ago

Ghost of murdered justices still hunting Mahama and NDC — Lawyer Ghost of murdered justices still hunting Mahama and NDC — Lawyer

1 hour ago

Always be battle ready against evil spirits — Agyinasare to Christians Always be battle ready against evil spirits — Agyinasare to Christians

1 hour ago

NRSA worried over rising road crashes involving burst tyres NRSA worried over rising road crashes involving burst tyres

1 hour ago

Arrogance of power: NPP National officers have PAs while their deputies waste away – Joe Donkor Arrogance of power: NPP National officers have PAs while their deputies waste aw...

2 hours ago

NPP tried to bribe James Gyakye Quayson to withdraw from Assin North by-election – Sammy Gyamfi alleges NPP tried to bribe James Gyakye Quayson to withdraw from Assin North by-election...

2 hours ago

Republic Day: Freedom and Justice cannot just be a mere adornment – Mahama Republic Day: ‘Freedom and Justice’ cannot just be a mere adornment – Mahama

2 hours ago

NPP presidential race: Bawumia, Alan face vetting today NPP presidential race: Bawumia, Alan face vetting today

2 hours ago

Abort James Gyakye Quayson trial – Dormaahene Abort James Gyakye Quayson trial – Dormaahene

More News...
body-container-line