Mafi Adidome development advisory board launched

The Dufia of Mafi Adidome, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, has officially launched the Mafi Adidome Development Advisory Board, marking a significant milestone in fostering development and progress for Adidome.

The establishment of this Board is to help drive the key focus areas of the Chief. These focus areas are Education, Youth development and human well-being which includes health and employment for livelihoods.

The Mafi Adidome Development Advisory Board (MADAB) consists of individuals from diverse professional backgrounds, including business, education, law, town planning, healthcare and others. Each member brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a deep commitment to the town's welfare. Together, they will collaborate and provide strategic guidance to drive development initiatives in Mafi Adidome.

The Board was launched during the celebration of coronation of the Chief who was enstooled in August 2021 by the Kingmakers and Council of Elders of the Toh/Tovie Clan of Mafi Adidome in the Volta Region. The occasion which was held under the theme “Celebrating a New Dawn in Mafi Adidome: Uniting for Peace and Development”, witnessed the participation of Chiefs and Queenmothers from Mafi State, Anlo and other places, the townsfolk, local leaders, politicians, corporate leaders and many more. The occasion was also used to outdoor the new Queenmother of Adidome, Mama Drape III who is known in private life as Ms. Stella Fiagbenu.

In his address, Togbe Agyeman emphasized the importance of collective efforts and unity in tackling the challenges faced by the people of Mafi Adidome. He highlighted the need for such a Board to be established to help drive the development and local economic growth to ultimately enhance the quality of life of the people.

He said “with Mafi Adidome being the district and constituency capital of Central Tongu, the formation of this Board is going to be a concept template that will be extended to cover the entire Mafi state and other parts of Tongu in partnership with other traditional rulers”.

Togbe Agyeman further outlined the key focus areas or terms of reference for the Advisory Board, which include attracting investments, fostering collaborations with government agencies and non-profit organizations, generating employment opportunities, and advising on strategies that will help empower the youth through education and also give them required skills.

The Board which will be chaired by Dr. Gideon Quarcoo, a former deputy Minister of Communications with Mr. Dan Kofi Okudzeto, a business magnate and Chairman of Allied Oil as its Vice Chairman, will also serve as a “platform for innovative brainstorming, and project initiation, with the aim of transforming Mafi Adidome into a prosperous town.’’

He expressed utmost confidence in the Board's ability to steer Mafi Adidome into a well-resourced (education and skills), developed and prosperous town in the Volta Region. He thanked members of the Board for accepting this heavy extra responsibility to be of service to their people, in spite of their busy schedules.

The Dufia of Adidome, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, reaffirmed his commitment to working with the Government, the District Assembly, civil society and any well-meaning agencies to improve education and achieve the set developmental goals. To this end, he announced that a library project will soon take off in collaboration with Rainbow Trust Foundation.

The launch of the Mafi Adidome Development Advisory Board signifies a new era of collaboration, progress, and prosperity for Adidome, as it moves forward with a united vision for the betterment of the town and its people. It is the hope of the Chief that, this new era of development will trickle down to the entire Mafi State.

In accepting the assignment on behalf of the members of the Board, the Chairman, Dr. Quarcoo thanked Togbe Agyeman for the confidence reposed in them, and assured him of the Board’s full resolve and commitment to work assiduously together as a team to deliver on their mandate in serving their people. “Togbe and the people of Adidome can therefore count on us to do this and do it well to the benefit of all”, he concluded.

The 17-member Board includes: Dr. Gideon Quarcoo, who is the Chairman of the Board as well as a principal elder and the official Spokesperson of the Toh/Tovie Clan. Mr. Dan Kofi Okudzeto, the Vice Chairman is Chairman of Allied Oil and its affiliate companies. The others are Togbe Asamoankwanta III, a businessman, Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey – Executive Director of IDEG, Mr. Ben Tamakloe – Financial Consultant, Mr. David Yengbe – Businessman, Mr. Bright Amlalo – Businessman and Town Planning Expert, Mrs. Margarette Armah -Health Professional (USA).

Other members are: Mrs. Gifty Azumah – Businesswoman, Mr. Stephen Dotse – Lawyer and Mrs. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu – Communications for Development Expert. The rest are Mr. Rowland Korku Blagogee – Businessman & CEO of AMAXROW Ltd, Mr. Ebenezer Bernard Amissah – Sales and Marketing Strategist & MD of IFKUICK Ltd, Mr. Daniel Amuzu – Civil Engineer and Contractor, Mr. Humphrey Kofiloto (USA), Mr. Noble Mensa Fiagbenu – Businessman & Managing Director of Woodeck Company Ltd and Mr. Mawuli Ahoto – An Entrepreneur & CEO of Radio 7. There will be an additional representation from the District Assembly, appointed in consultation with the DCE of the Central Tongu District.

The Dufia announced that in addition to the Board, there will be a number of working committees, including the Committee on Youth Mobilisation for Development whose activities will be coordinated by Mr. Prince Bisansu Fiagbenu.

Watch more images below: