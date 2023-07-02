ModernGhana logo
Kumasi: BECE candidates pay hospital bills, donate to orphanage home

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah || Contributor
On behalf of the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates of Froebel Education Complex in Kumasi, the management of the school has settled the hospital bills of some patients.

Five dustbins were also presented to the Mater Dei Hospital, at Patase to curb wastage ahead of the 30th Anniversary of the school.

The staff of the school and the candidates earlier had donated food items to Cherubs Children's Home, at Aperi near Kumasi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

The items donated to the orphans are a bag of rice, a carton of milk, a bag of sugar, bottled water, and toiletries among other items, and a cash of GHS10,000.

The administrator of the school, Mr. David Owusu explained the rationale behind the gesture.

He said, "Froebel established thirty years ago the journey has not been so easy. As we are about to climax it, it is wise for us to celebrate it with the less privileged in society, we again thought it wise to share the little we have with our brothers and sisters who through no fault have found themselves here."

Mr. David Owusu also touched on the need for parents and guardians to invest much in children's education which according to him, is the only legacy for their kids.

"At Froebel Educational Complex, we are doing our best to ensure students become 'somebody' and we urge parents to also prioritize their kid's education for future purposes," Mr. David Owusu stated.

The administrator of Cherubs Children's Home, Mr. Bernard Osei Bonsu, who happens to be a pioneer of Froebel received the items and the amount of cash from Mr. David Owusu.

Mr. Osei Bonsu presented an appreciation letter after the kind gesture from the BECE candidates to Froebel management.

Head of Social Services at Cherubs, Pastor Bismark Osei Bonsu prayed for God's blessings for the candidates and anyone who supported the donation.

