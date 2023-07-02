ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Battle against erosion

By Cajetan Don-ninge II contributor
Social News Battle against erosion
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Residents of Hangaline-Al Manara, a suburb of Damongo, the Savannah regional capital battle for their lives and properties with a century-old erosion gutter as the rains set in.

Electorates of this area can no longer sleep or go to farms as they don't know when this century-old erosion gutter will be claiming their lives and properties as their homes now hang in the air.

Not sitting idle, efforts have been made by both Assembly member and residents of this electoral area to get a proper drainage system as a lasting solution but went in vain as promises by both the government representatives and politicians were unfulfilled.

In an engagement with one Mr. Tahiru, a teacher and resident of the area when I went to verify things for myself, he narrated how he lost over GHS4000 as an apron he constructed to serve as a defense against heavy rains that may sweep his home away or swallowed by this century-old erosion gutter has been washed away overnight by the rains.

Residents are therefore once again, appealing to individuals, NGO's, MP for Damongo constituency, Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor and the government to come to their aid as all that they need for now is a drainage system.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Patrick PleulPoolAFP via Getty Images and Twitter. Elon Musk implements post viewing limits on Twitter: What does it mean for users...

2 hours ago

NPPs conscious effort to reduce NDCs parliamentary numbers backfired – Osman Ayariga NPP’s conscious effort to reduce NDC’s parliamentary numbers backfired – Osman A...

2 hours ago

Misuzulu Zulu is king of the Zulu nation. By RAJESH JANTILAL AFP Zulu king's entourage denies rumours he is ill

2 hours ago

NLC summons TUC over intended nationwide strike against Sunon Asogli NLC summons TUC over intended nationwide strike against Sunon Asogli

2 hours ago

Assin North by-elections: We shared Wellington boots, they shared cash - NDC Assin North by-elections: We shared Wellington boots, they shared cash - NDC

18 hours ago

National Peace Council meets Somey Traditional council over Nogokpo - Agyinasare impasse National Peace Council meets Somey Traditional council over Nogokpo - Agyinasare...

18 hours ago

About 46 of people with hypertension are unaware About 46% of people with hypertension are unaware 

18 hours ago

Tooth loss not a sign of ageing — Dental Surgery Technician Tooth loss not a sign of ageing — Dental Surgery Technician 

18 hours ago

Unibank Trial: Financial reports are produced by Management not any single individual— Receiver Unibank Trial: Financial reports are produced by Management not any single indiv...

18 hours ago

GRA seizes 12,000 cartons of unstamped drinks from importers GRA seizes 12,000 cartons of unstamped drinks from importers 

More News...
body-container-line