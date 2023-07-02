Battle against erosion

Residents of Hangaline-Al Manara, a suburb of Damongo, the Savannah regional capital battle for their lives and properties with a century-old erosion gutter as the rains set in.

Electorates of this area can no longer sleep or go to farms as they don't know when this century-old erosion gutter will be claiming their lives and properties as their homes now hang in the air.

Not sitting idle, efforts have been made by both Assembly member and residents of this electoral area to get a proper drainage system as a lasting solution but went in vain as promises by both the government representatives and politicians were unfulfilled.

In an engagement with one Mr. Tahiru, a teacher and resident of the area when I went to verify things for myself, he narrated how he lost over GHS4000 as an apron he constructed to serve as a defense against heavy rains that may sweep his home away or swallowed by this century-old erosion gutter has been washed away overnight by the rains.

Residents are therefore once again, appealing to individuals, NGO's, MP for Damongo constituency, Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor and the government to come to their aid as all that they need for now is a drainage system.