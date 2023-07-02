E/R: Durbar held for SCORE ECD at Logre

A community durbar has been held at Logre in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, on the third phase of Strengthening the Capacity of Women Religious in Early Childhood Development (SCORE ECD III).

The goal of the SCORE project is for children 0-3 years old in the target communities to live in nurturing environments by 2024. The SCORE ECD III is a three-year project from December 2021 to November 2024, ModernGhana News has gathered.

It is funded by the Conrad Hilton Foundation in partnership with Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious Ghana (CMSR-Gh). The project is implemented in Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, and Zambia. Ghana, the only West African country joined the project in the third phase hence, SCORE ECD 111.

In Ghana the project is implemented in 10 districts; Tatale, Saboba, Chereponi, Chamba, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba (Tuna), Bole-Bamboi (Tinga), Damongo, West Mamprusi, Builsa-South (Fumbisi) and Nabdam (Kongo), and spearheaded by 20 Catholic sisters from 7 sister congregations; Sisters servants of the Holy Spirit (SSPS), Francisca Missionaries of Mary (FMM), Sisters of Mary Immaculate (SMI), Daughters of Mary Mother of Mercy (DMMM), Sisters of Charity of St. Anne (SCSA), Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM), and Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul (DC), in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Municipal and District Assemblies.

She said that children 0-3 years should benefit from the 5 components of the nurturing care framework: good health, adequate nutrition, safety and security, responsive caregiving, and opportunities for learning.

Rev Sister Akayeti stated that the project is aimed at increasing the technical capacity of Catholic Sister Congregations to deliver high-quality, equitable, and integrated activities that will contribute to children living in a nurturing environment.

The Administrator of the Logre Health Facility, Sister Rosaline Ebok, explained the relevance of the facility since its inception in 19991, for pilgrims coming to the retreat center in Congo, for their health needs of pilgrims.

She said the facility has since grown into a fully-fledged health Centre and has played a crucial role in serving the needs of the people in its catchment area and beyond.

Sister Ebok indicated that SCORE III ECD focuses only on health facilities managed by Catholic Sisters and they are grateful to be a beneficiary of the project.

She stated that the facility provides free services such as immunization, seeks out malnourished children and feeds them, and trains the mothers how to take care of their children using local foods to give a balanced diet among others.