01.07.2023

Police arrest two suspects of Lugni shooting incident

01.07.2023

Two suspects are in the custody of the security at Lugni for chieftaincy clashes in the area.

The two, Kofi Binyam and one Mensah, a plumber in the area were arrested by the police patrol team in the town when they were spotted with guns.

Calm has since been restored to the community following the presence of the security.

Residents of Lugni in the Nanumba South District of the Northern Region on Thursday fled for their lives after a chieftaincy dispute led to several gunshots.

The dispute began when the regent of Lugni gave kola to one Konkomba leader to be enskinned as the chief of the Konkombas in Lugni. However, another clan among the Konkombas was against that decision.

The feuding clans are the Binyam and Naamuhi clans.

Sources tell Citi News that on Thursday night, when preparations were underway to outdoor the chief, the aggrieved clan started firing gunshots. The Naamuhi clan was allegedly attacked by the Binyam clan.

The Naamuhi clan was enskinned by the Nanung chief of Lugni as the Konkomba chief for Lugni, and the Binyam clan was against that, leading to the shooting incident on Thursday evening.

This led to serious tension in the town and the police and the military moved in to salvage the situation.

—citinewsroom

