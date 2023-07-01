ModernGhana logo
‘Review portions of the constitution for a transformed Ghana’ — Dr. Kingsley Y. Amoako

The African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET) has seen calls calls for amendment of the 1992 constitution as a crucial step towards achieving transformation amidst Ghana's current economic challenges.

While acknowledging the constitution's contribution to some extent economic growth, the ACET highlights the need to amend some outmoded provisions in the constitution to effectively address the Ghana's socio-economic challenges.

In his address at the second KB Amissah Arthur Forum on the theme, "Economic Policy Making in Ghana: Lessons learnt and the way forward," Dr. Kingsley Yeboah Amoako, the Founder and President of ACET stated, "The constitution has served us well enough."

“There are certain things that need to be changed if we want the transformed Ghana that we are talking about, and my frustration is that every day you hear people making speeches about the constitution.

“We need to move to action and tackle some of the key issues," he said.

In addition to advocating for changes in the constitution, Dr. Amoako emphasized the need to empower the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) to lead in the the country's economic restoration.

He argued, "You need an agent somewhere to make sure there is continuity.

“So, we need institutions like the NDPC, but if you look at the NDPC and the constraints that they have faced over the years, it has not been effective."

“So, let's go back to the constitution to see how to make it effective for our long-term vision," he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
