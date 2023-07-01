We ban Media General reporters from coming to Western North; call Captain Smart to order for calling us 'useless' — Chief tells NMC

Nana Elluo Panin III, Chief of Nsuansua and Kyidomhene of the Wiawso Traditional Council, has called on the National Media Commission of Ghana to call Captain Smart to order.

The chief said Captain Smart, known in private life as Blessed Godsbrain Smart, has made some disparaging comments on the creation of the Western North Region and therefore needed to be called to order.

Captain Smart, a host of the Maakye Show on Onua TV is said to have commented that the creation of the Western North Region was a fruitless venture by the government.

The traditional council indicated that the “Western North Region can boast of Gold, Bauxite, cocoa and other natural resources and to describe the region as useless was rather unfortunate.”

According to the Council, the creation of the region has brought development closer to the people and reduced traveling distance from the area to Takoradi just to sign documents.

Nana Pannin said the council has therefore banned any such reporter or reporters from the station from operating in the area, “We are therefore banning Media General and its reporters from operating in the region.”

GNA