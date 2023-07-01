ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We ban Media General reporters from coming to Western North; call Captain Smart to order for calling us 'useless' — Chief tells NMC

Headlines We ban Media General reporters from coming to Western North; call Captain Smart to orderfor calling us 'useless' — Chief tells NMC
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Nana Elluo Panin III, Chief of Nsuansua and Kyidomhene of the Wiawso Traditional Council, has called on the National Media Commission of Ghana to call Captain Smart to order.

The chief said Captain Smart, known in private life as Blessed Godsbrain Smart, has made some disparaging comments on the creation of the Western North Region and therefore needed to be called to order.

Captain Smart, a host of the Maakye Show on Onua TV is said to have commented that the creation of the Western North Region was a fruitless venture by the government.

6302023114136-pulwo0a442-libation

The traditional council indicated that the “Western North Region can boast of Gold, Bauxite, cocoa and other natural resources and to describe the region as useless was rather unfortunate.”

According to the Council, the creation of the region has brought development closer to the people and reduced traveling distance from the area to Takoradi just to sign documents.

Nana Pannin said the council has therefore banned any such reporter or reporters from the station from operating in the area, “We are therefore banning Media General and its reporters from operating in the region.”

GNA

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, President of GBA Don't be cowed by attacks and threats — GBA tell Judges 

1 hour ago

Assin North, Kumawu by-elections reveal ECs efficiency — Jean Assin North, Kumawu by-elections reveal EC’s efficiency — Jean

1 hour ago

We ban Media General reporters from coming to Western North; call Captain Smart to orderfor calling us 'useless' — Chief tells NMC We ban Media General reporters from coming to Western North; call Captain Smart ...

1 hour ago

IPPs rescind threat to cut power supply IPPs rescind threat to cut power supply

4 hours ago

The crash took place at a busy area known as Londiani junction in western Kenya. By - AFP Dozens killed in horrific Kenya road crash

15 hours ago

NPP announce timelines for vetting presidential aspirants NPP announce timelines for vetting presidential aspirants

16 hours ago

Assin North: Let's stop the blame game and unite for 2024 - Bono East Regional Chair tells NPP Assin North: Let's stop the blame game and unite for 2024 - Bono East Regional C...

17 hours ago

Kenya energy regulator has announced a hike in fuel prices from Saturday. By SIMON MAINA AFPFile Kenya hikes fuel prices despite court order

17 hours ago

Two in custody for robbing Toyota Vitz Two in custody for robbing Toyota Vitz

17 hours ago

Alan and Bawumia to face NPPs vetting committee July 3 Alan and Bawumia to face NPP’s vetting committee July 3

More News...
body-container-line