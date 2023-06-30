‘Reconsider your July 1 ultimatum’— Mahama begs IPP

30.06.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has made an appeal to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to reconsider their decision to shut down power supply over debts owed them by government.

He urged the government to act quickly to meet the IPPs and resolve their concerns.

“As a concerned citizen, I would like to make a plea to the Chamber of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to reconsider their decision to shut down their plants effective July 1, 2023

“If the IPPs, who account for almost half of the country’s total power generation and over two-thirds of Ghana’s thermal power, go through with this plan, it will have a disastrous impact on Ghana’s economy and negatively affect the lives and livelihoods of countless Ghanaian families.

“I strongly urge the government to take immediate action and initiate discussions with the IPPs to find a sustainable solution to the impending power crisis. It is imperative that these discussions begin without delay and be given the highest priority,” the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said in a Facebook post.

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distributors, and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB) has given the government until July 1 to clear its debts or face a power outage (dumsor) in the country.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, stated there have been series of negotiations with the government to address their concern but government has failed to fulfil its part of the agreement.