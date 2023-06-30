ModernGhana logo
Ban on slaughtering of animals still inforce — Bawku West DCE

The Bawku West District Chief Executive, Ahmed Issahaka Tahiru, has reiterated that the ban on slaughtering of 4-leg animals in the region is still in force.

He advised residents during the Eid-ul-Adha celebration to abide by the directives and consider fowl for consumption.

The Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC, Hon Ebenezer Ndebilla Alumire on behalf of the Member of Parliament for Zebilla Cletus Avoka admonished all residents irrespective of one’s religious, ethnic and political affiliations to embrace peace and love one another.

He urged the youth of the area to see themselves as national assets and live meaningful lives.

Chief Imam of Bawku West, Alhaji Issaka Tahiru, during his sermon after the prayers, charged the people to use Islam as a tool for development but not destruction.

Mallam Tahiru reminded the people to observe the Eid celebrations with a sense of sacrifice.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

